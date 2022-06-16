Amazon Prime Day may not be an official holiday, but the company managed to turn it into a shopping event that battles the traditionally slow summer months when it comes to sales. After shuffling things around for the last couple of years, the company already made clear that Prime Day 2022 would take place in July again. Today, Amazon has finally revealed when exactly it will happen: July 12 and 13, 2022, which would be Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Amazon is promising the usual mass of deals that we’re used to from its shopping event. In fact, the company will prepare us for all these great offers with select sales starting as early as June 21, with Amazon saying that it will offer “up to 55% off select Amazon devices and up to 50% off Fire TVs.” There are also select deals on Amazon subscriptions coming up.

Source: Amazon

Additionally, customers will have the chance to win prizes “for every $1 spent on eligible small business products” from June 21 to July 11, like tickets to the Super Bowl, VIP passes to music events, or a meet-and-greet with the cast of the upcoming Lord of the Rings series. More details on these sweepstakes are available on Amazon's website.

The company has also collaborated with Jon Batiste to create a, well, catchy tune announcing Prime Day. But see for yourself:

Prime Day has historically usually taken place in July, though the last couple of years were an exception due to the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, Prime Day was postponed all the way to October, while in 2021, Amazon moved up the event to June.

Prime Day itself on July 12 and 13 will almost certainly see even bigger options to save, so stay tuned for all the best Prime Day deals we’ll be covering in the next few weeks and during the big shopping event.