Google launched the Pixel 6a a whole nine months after the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, pretty much just like we'd expect it to. Well, it's barely been a few days now since we got to meet the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and yet we're already talking about the upcoming Pixel 7a, thanks to some very premature action happening over on Amazon.

Amazon gives its users the option to sign up for a number of different mailing lists, covering everything from bestselling books, to announcements of new Alexa features, to the latest deals. There are just a ton of them to choose from, but scroll through the list, and you'll spot one for a "Google Pixel 7a Family Launch Announcement" (via GSMArena).

So, what the heck is that supposed to be? As if the very, very early timing of this isn’t weird enough, notice the use of “Family” there — either Google wants to make Dominic Toretto proud, or that could be read as suggesting there's more than one Pixel 7a model in the works.

However, there are details in this alert suggesting it could all just be one big mistake Amazon made. For instance, the description mentions a Watch. We just saw the Pixel Watch launch alongside the Pixel 7 phones, and it's highly unlikely some budget-segment successor will follow anytime soon. In that light, we wonder if it's possible this is just a typo, and was supposed to refer to the Pixel 7 Made By Google event all along.

If this really is for the Pixel 7a, though, the alert is available several months ahead of time — but it wouldn't be the first time a retailer spilled the beans on a device early. For now, we still know very little about specific launch plans for the Pixel 7a, nor what to expect from its actual hardware — but no matter how it comes together, expect it to be worth the wait.