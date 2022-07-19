After months of leaks and rumors, Google announced the Pixel 6a at I/O 22 on May 19. Two months after its unveiling, pre-orders for the phone will finally open on July 21, ahead of a July 28 release date. With the pre-order date fast approaching, Amazon has made the device listing live on its site. You can now sign up for release updates and be notified about the Pixel 6a's price, and release date, which is a bit odd as both of those details are already known.

The listing highlights the Pixel 6a's Google Tensor chip, 12MP camera with features like Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, and Portrait mode, IP67 certification, Titan M2 chip for additional security, and Live Translate, which can translate live video captions and messages in 55 languages. Amazon also highlights the Pixel 6a's 18W "super fast" charging that gives it enough juice to last for hours after a few minutes of top-up.

Amazon's listing does have one error, though. At the bottom of the page, the retailer compares the Pixel 6a to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro under the "Pick your Pixel" header. It mentions wireless charging being present on the budget Pixel offering, which is not the case. The feature is only available on the premium Pixel models.

Amazon will be selling the unlocked variant of the Pixel 6a, so you can use it on Google Fi, T-Mobile, AT&T, and other major US carriers without any issues. Like other retailers, the e-commerce giant is also scheduled to accept pre-orders for the $449 Pixel 6a from July 21 PDT. The Pixel Buds Pro will also go up for pre-order alongside the Pixel 6a later this week. However, Amazon is yet to make its listing live for those headphones.

Best Buy is another major US retailer that started preparing for the mid-range Pixel's launch by making its landing page live almost a month ahead of pre-orders. Apart from these two retailers, you can buy the Pixel 6a directly from the Google Store with 0% financing.