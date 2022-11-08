Amazon Photos might not be the company’s best known service, but it’s a worthy competitor to Google Photos. It offers a similar online backup solution for your images and videos. After a big redesign that hit Amazon Photos on iOS in November 2021, that same new look is now finally arriving on Android, too.

The new design is long overdue—not just because it rolled out to Apple phones a year ago, but also because it finally makes the Amazon Photos app look and feel much more modern. The redesign puts an emphasis on discoverability, with a bar at the bottom that offers quick access to search and filters. This makes it easy to find images of a certain person within a certain time frame. Like on Google Photos, you can also search for objects and places in your gallery.

In the top left, a floating button with the Amazon icon gives you access to your settings. Here, you can turn on and off auto-save, access notification and image recognition settings, and review how much of your storage you’ve used up. In the top right, a paper airplane button lets you quickly share images with friends and family.

Source: Amazon

Unlimited full-resolution photos storage is included for all Amazon Prime members, though this doesn’t extend to videos. For those, you need to subscribe to plans starting with 100GB of extra storage. If you're someone who doesn't shoot too many videos, it might still be a worthwhile alternative to Google Photos, should you be a Prime member already.

Amazon is currently still rolling out the new version of the app, so it might take some time until it hits your phone. Be sure to check the Play Store listing below just in case, though, to see if the update is already available for you.