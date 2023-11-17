Amazon Pay is Amazon's online payment processing service, offering shoppers a simpler and more secure way to check out. You've likely experienced Amazon Pay when using the Amazon website and app. You can also use it to make payments on third-party retail sites worldwide.

Whether you use your go-to Chromebook or a smartphone, Amazon Pay offers an easy way of checking out on multiple sites. Here's how Amazon Pay works and its benefits over other payment methods.

How does Amazon Pay work?

Amazon Pay works similarly to other e-wallets and mobile payment methods, like Google Pay and Samsung Pay. You don't have to key in your card details or address information each time you make a transaction. The payment and contact details are available on Amazon's servers.

You'll enjoy a hassle-free and quick payment experience, regardless of the shopping site. You can track the status of any transaction you make through your Amazon account and contact Amazon's customer service to raise disputes if you spot suspicious activity.

Here are the steps you'll follow to complete your checkout using Amazon Pay when shopping on Amazon:

Sign in to your Amazon account with your credentials. Add the product you want to purchase to your cart. Go to the checkout page. Verify that the shipping address and payment method are correct. Change these details if anything is incorrect. Click Place your order. You'll receive an order confirmation. After your order and the payment go through, you can track your transaction and order details through Amazon.

If you want to use Amazon Pay when shopping on third-party websites, here's what you'll do:

Navigate to the merchant's checkout page. Select Amazon Pay as the payment method. You'll see a prompt to sign in to your Amazon account to complete the transaction. Enter your credentials to verify your identity. Review the details of your purchase and complete the payment.

When you make a payment or donation on a third-party site that supports Amazon Pay as a payment option, you can't use Amazon gift cards to fulfill half or most of the payment.

Besides enjoying a secure payment experience at checkout, Amazon Pay sends delivery notifications via Alexa. This allows you to track your deliveries without contacting customer care or logging in to your account each time.

How to open an Amazon Pay account

If you have an Amazon account, you can use Amazon Pay when checking out if you add a valid payment method, your address, and contact details. If you don't have an Amazon account and want to use Amazon Pay, sign up for an account through Amazon's website or app.

After you create an account, add your payment method, a backup payment method, and your preferred address for Amazon Pay to use.

Payment methods on Amazon Pay

Amazon Pay accepts debit and credit cards, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, JCB, and Diners Club. You can also pay via the Amazon store card. When you shop on the Amazon website or app, use your gift card balance to cover some or all of the payment.

To add or update your credit or debit card details for Amazon Pay, here's what you'll do:

Sign in to your account on Amazon. Select Accounts & Lists in the upper-right corner of the webpage. From the drop-down menu, choose Account. Click the Your Payments box. You're redirected to the page where you can add a payment method or edit the details of your existing debit or credit cards. Changes you make here automatically apply to Amazon Pay.

If your card issuer provides expiration date updates to Amazon, those details update automatically on Amazon Pay.

How does Amazon Pay benefit shoppers?

Amazon Pay's streamlined online payment process offers several benefits to shoppers. Here's how you'll benefit when you use Amazon Pay at checkout.

Global presence

Retailers worldwide use Amazon Pay. It's an easy payment choice when shopping while abroad or making payments on an international website.

Unauthorized transactions

If you spot unauthorized charges that went through Amazon Pay, you can dispute the transaction with Amazon. For quick and easy resolution, notify Amazon as soon as possible and no later than 13 months after the transaction date.

Transaction disputes

If you used Amazon Pay to make a purchase on a third-party website and the quality or condition of the item wasn't up to par, you're protected under the Amazon Pay A-to-z Guarantee for Customers. You can also file a transaction dispute with Amazon if the item wasn't delivered to you by the due date stated by the merchant.

Quick payments

Since your card details are stored in your Amazon account, you can breeze through the checkout process when you use Amazon Pay. This is beneficial when you shop on third-party websites since you won't have to enter your payment details on a new platform.

Shop worry-free with Amazon Pay

Free to use and easy to get used to, Amazon Pay is quickly becoming a preferred way to make payments. Its security features help protect your financial information, providing peace of mind when making transactions.