Using an app or tapping your card to a terminal has made paying in stores like Whole Foods so much easier than handing over cash. Google Wallet, Apple Pay, and even Walmart have apps that make it easier for you to pay for your groceries through your phone. Now, Amazon is stepping in and taking payment to the next level by removing the need for devices.

Amazon announced Amazon One as an easy way to pay for groceries at Whole Foods by waving your palm over a reader, like a Jedi, to authorize payments on your card. This has already been used in some stores exclusively for Amazon Prime members, but Amazon is expanding the palm payment method nationwide to all Whole Foods customers. If you are an Amazon Prime member, your Prime discount will automatically be applied. A person who worked at one of the 200 test locations told us that Whole Foods employees also have their discounts automatically applied if they register.

When the service is brought to a store near you, you can sign up at an Amazon One kiosk or at the register. It involves putting your pay card in the terminal and hovering your left and then right palm over the reader. Once done, you punch in your mobile number and registration is complete.

The obvious question is why would Amazon use a palm over a fingerprint or other biometric? Evidently, everyone's palm is unique, just like a fingerprint. You have lines and an underlying vein structure that can be used to create a unique numerical, vector representation. By hovering your palm rather than pressing your fingerprint down, another security concern can be removed: in contrast to a fingerprint or a credit card, a hovered palm is difficult to duplicate.

Amazon states that your palm print isn't something they'll share with other third parties, including government agencies. Unless a legally valid and binding order is given, Amazon will keep this in their own company. To store your palm print, Amazon will use its own AWS Cloud, which has been trusted by governments, healthcare facilities, and financial services.