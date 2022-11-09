Shopping for a smart TV can feel a bit overwhelming. What brand should you get? What features should it have? Is it going to support all of your favorite apps and streaming services? The reality is most people would be more than happy with a TV that has a good picture, is affordable, and is easy to use. The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series hits this trifecta perfectly. It has a 4K UHD screen with HDR support, hands-free Alexa for easy voice commands, and today you can pick up the 50" model for the discounted price of just $400.

The Omni Series includes TV sets with screen sizes ranging from 43" to 75". All of them are on sale right now, but the 50" model really sits in the sweet spot of size and value, down $110 from its full retail price. It's big enough to serve as the main TV in a small living room or den, but it's not too big as to be out of place in a bedroom or kid's room. In our review, we noted how much we liked the convenient hands-free voice controls, and how responsive Fire OS felt. It's a notable difference from other smart TVs, particularly in this lower price range, where the software can often feel slow and jittery.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series The Fire TV Omni is a 4K smart TV that is both easy to use and affordable. It's one of the few Fire TV models to offer hands-free Alexa support, so you can issue voice commands without the bundled remote. View at Amazon View at Best Buy

Looking deeper into the hardware, the Fire TV Omni has an 4K UHD LCD panel that supports HDR10 and HLG standards as well as Dolby Vision (on the 65" and 75" models only — again, they're on a pretty good sale, too). If you want higher-end features like Dolby Vision IQ or full array local dimming, you'll want to check out the more expensive Omni QLED Series. As for ports, there is 1 USB-A, 1 Ethernet, and 3 HDMI 2.0. There's also an optical port and a single HDMI eARC 2.1 port, meaning you can connect the TV to a soundbar or receiver system for enhanced audio.

You are going to see plenty of cheaper TV sets over the next few weeks, as Black Friday deals continue to ramp up. But if you're looking for a 4K smart TV that's not going to burn you with slow software or a lack of ports, you should strongly consider the Fire TV Omni Series.