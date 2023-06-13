Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series $430 $600 Save $170 Amazon's flagship QLED displays offer a great upgrade to those in need of a proper 4K TV, and with most sizes getting substantial discounts this week, it's a great time to pick one up. The 55-inch option is getting the biggest discount, dropping a chunky $170 off the $600 price tag and going for just $430 right now. $430 at Amazon

If you're after the best picture quality possible for your viewing experience, then a QLED TV is an absolute must to get the most for your money. Quantum dot LED displays don't just offer a clearer picture, they deliver a wider range of colors and contrast through the latest HDR formats to really amp up the visual fidelity of content. They aren't always the cheapest options available however, but Amazon's newest Omni QLED Fire TVs change that by offering this higher-end display technology at a more affordable price point. A fact that's even more true thanks to the deals Amazon is running on some of their best smart TVs this week, one of which brings the 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K Fire TV down to its best price since release.

Why the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TVs are worth your money

Offering a solid upgrade from Amazon's previous Fire TV Omni Series displays, the latest models include a bevvy of improvements that deliver better picture quality while still sticking within a more budget-friendly price range. The upgrade to a QLED screen, along with the addition of support for the latest HDR formats, make them a top choice for shoppers in need of a good quality 4K TV that won't break the bank.

While Amazon's Omni QLED TVs won't compete directly with the likes of higher-end Samsung or Sony QLED displays, they do well providing the right balance of picture quality and smart features for the price. They're some of the cheapest QLED displays you can find that feature full array local dimming, as well as support for advanced HDR formats including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+. These updates deliver an impressive range of color, brightness, and contrast to Full HD and 4K content, making your favorite movies, games, and TV shows look stunning to say the least.

The Omni Series Fire TVs come standard with the brand's most popular smart features, including hands-free Alexa voice support and the ability to pair up other Amazon devices. Echo Studio speakers can be easily set up to work as a home theater system, plus other Alexa-based devices such as the Ring Indoor camera and smart thermostats can be directly accessed and controlled from the TV via voice commands. You can even stream some of the latest games to the TV with Amazon Luna, provided you grab a Luna controller or other compatible remote to play them.

Just as well, all of your favorite streaming services are accessible directly from the Fire TV OS dashboard. Quick access to apps like Prime Video, Max, Disney+, and more are available, however Amazon doesn't feature any built-in live or free TV channels like other smart TVs do. Thankfully, there are plenty of apps available through the Amazon app store — including Tubi, Plex, and more — that can get you watching free TV and live channels in no time. With everything Amazon's latest Fire TVs feature, it's hard to beat the value the Omni QLED series offers — especially considering that you can save $170 on the 55-inch option right now.