Key Takeaways New Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (12th gen) with a 7" display may launch soon.

Leak hints at a slight display size upgrade.

Amazon might not make any other upgrades to its upcoming Paperwhite.

If you are in the market for a new e-reader, the first option that likely pops up in your mind is an Amazon Kindle. While Amazon sells several variants of its e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite is the most popular, featuring a 6.8-inch screen and up to 10 weeks of battery life. Launched in 2021, the e-reader is now showing its age, though, with four years being a lifetime in the world of technology. Thankfully, Amazon's 12th gen Kindle Paperwhite seems almost around the corner, as images of its retail box have popped up online.

The leak does not confirm much about the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (12th gen). It only shows off its retail packaging (via Good eReader), highlighting its 7-inch glare-free display, indicating a 0.2-inch bump from the current-gen Paperwhite and the same as the Kindle Oasis.

Other features highlighted include adjustable color temperature and "weeks of battery life." Besides a size bump, the E Ink display might have more LEDs to reach higher brightness. A Kindle Paperwhite (12th gen) listing on Spanish retailer MediaMarkt's website that popped up in late September indicated it would sport a 25% brighter display.

From the box, images of which first popped up on Reddit, it appears Amazon's upcoming Kindle Paperwhite refresh may not pack other notable upgrades. The e-reader could use a faster chip for better performance, but it's tough to confirm based on this leak.

Postpone your Kindle purchase for now

If you followed our advice and did not pick up a new Kindle this Prime Day, this leak will at least reaffirm your decision. Sadly, we were hoping Amazon would make bigger changes, like using a color E Ink display, but that does not seem to be the case.

The current-gen Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) retails for $170 (without lock screen ads), and the refreshed model should also cost the same despite sporting a bigger display. It's possible Amazon might unveil other new Kindle models alongside the 12th-gen Paperwhite. Its entire e-reader lineup is feeling stale now and could do with a big overhaul.

Given that the retail box of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (12th gen) has leaked, its official launch should only be a few days away. So, if you were planning to buy a new Kindle for your loved one this holiday season, consider waiting.