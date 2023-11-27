Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen, 2023) $25 $50 Save $25 The latest iteration of Amazon's popular Fire TV stick 4K can bring the versatility of streaming apps to your tired 4K TV for just $25 after a 50% Cyber Monday discount. It also boasts features like Dolby Atmos and HDR10+ content support. $25 at Amazon $25 at Best Buy

TVs are normally long-term purchases used for several years. This means several 4K TVs aren’t smart or don’t feature Google’s Android TV OS. However, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the conveniences of content streaming. Affordable plug-and-play solutions like Amazon’s Fire TV Stick are the best way to smartify old tech in a jiffy, giving it a new lease on life.

Cyber Monday discounts are just one more reason to pull the trigger and get a Fire TV Stick. The 4K model is selling for a discounted price of just $25 this Monday — half as much as it usually costs. We have not seen it sold for cheaper, and your next chance would be at the next Prime Day sometime in 2024. Why delay when you have a 50% discount right now?

Why do we love the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K?

The Fire TV Stick 4K sits in the middle of Amazon’s plug-and-play Fire TV Stick lineup range. It demands a premium over the $40 non-4K model because this version supports high-definition streaming. The 4K model also supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR10 content, so you can enjoy immersive visuals on your TV. Keep in mind that your TV’s panel would need to be HDR capable as well to take advantage of these features.

Amazon claims the Fire TV Stick 4K is 25% more powerful than the previous generation of the same model, thanks to the new integrated processor clocked at 1.7GHz. The performance is also helped by the 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage for all your apps. This device even supports Wi-Fi 6, so you don’t need to worry about buffering and interruptions when streaming. Just make sure your Wi-Fi router supports Wi-Fi 6, though.

Moreover, buying this device gives you instant access to 300,000 free movies and TV episodes (ad-supported). Another 1.5 million flicks and episodes are available through subscription-based apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

Compared to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max model, you're only missing out on 16GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6E support, the enhanced Alexa voice remote, and Fire TV ambient experience. However, these are acceptable compromises when the Fire TV Stick is available at the low price of just $25, which is even cheaper than the $40 Sticker price of the vanilla Fire TV Stick. The 4K model can be the perfect addition to your home if you want to smartify a home theater setup or an older TV. Amazon’s Fire TV is also our go-to solution if you don’t like the custom software loaded on your TV by the manufacturer. There’s no better excuse than Cyber Monday to pick up this deal for 50% off. And if your TV isn't enough, and you'd like to make your home even smarter, several smart home deals are still available.