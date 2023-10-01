I've subscribed to Amazon Prime for a few consecutive years now, primarily for the convenience of two-day shipping and the joy of watching old movies and TV shows without ads. But lately, I've been feeling like this money is wasted. Sure, I place enough orders through Amazon for the subscription to supposedly pay for itself with free two-day shipping, but I've noticed Prime Video's selection has left me wanting for some time. Now, Amazon has announced it will start injecting limited advertisements into Prime Video content in 2024. Of course, users will have the option to pay an extra $2.99 per month on top of their existing Prime subscription to remove those ads. This is where I decided to cancel my subscription with Amazon Prime, and it's unlikely I'll be returning.

Sure, Amazon Prime offers all kinds of cool benefits. You get free games, you can listen to Prime Music (with ads unless you pay more money), you get access to Prime Video, and, of course, you get free two-day shipping on all of your Amazon orders.

I often feel tricked clicking on shows and movies that wind up being Freevee content

But here's the problem. Two-day shipping isn't always two-day shipping. Packages can arrive later despite Prime's subscription fee. As for Prime Video, I find the selection lacking, and I often feel tricked clicking on shows and movies that wind up being Freevee content with ads, and now we know more content will also have ads unless we pay up. Ads are also why I don't utilize my subscription's free access to Prime Music, since you only get free access with ads. I also don't bother with any of the free games Prime offers. While the games are excellent perks, I'm a Steam stan. Ultimately, after some close inspection, it would appear I gain little benefit from paying Amazon $140 a year. So why in the world would I pay Amazon $3 a month on top of a service I'm barely using?

I've also decided that instead of simply unsubscribing from Prime Video, I'm going to use this trend of nickel-and-diming as a launching point to build myself an HTPC to store and play all of my content. As a matter of fact, in the days before the Shield TV, I had been known to run one or two Kodi installs (at that time called XBMC) across a few nettops. I can certainly take it upon myself in 2023 to build a tiny NUC system to play all of my content, constructed explicitly so that I never see an advertisement on my TV screen again. The trend is clear: ads in streamed content are too succulent for greedy corporations to pass up.

As we all witness so many corporations adding extra fees and raising prices through the last year, I often think about Gabe Newell's succinct observation that "piracy is almost always a service problem and not a pricing problem."

I moved to streamed video content years ago specifically because of the lack of advertising

After all, I'm about to spend much more than I've spent on Prime Video over the last several years to build a custom HTPC, just to avoid the constant encroachment of advertisements into everything I enjoy (don't worry, I'm very aware of the irony writing this on a site with ads, but feel free to go wild in the comments anyway). I moved to streamed video content years ago specifically because of the lack of advertising (as well as the convenience), but now that we have no choice but to view ads on Prime Video or pay more money, this service no longer offers what I need at a price that makes sense for what I get.

While I doubt one less subscription for Amazon will make a difference whatsoever, much as Amazon is tightening the reins by adding fees during an economic downturn, I'm going to weather the storm by building a system I control to serve my content, just like I did before streaming made things easier. Once again, the extra effort to buy hard copies, rip them, and store those rips outweighs the junk being shoveled through official channels. So now that streaming is shaping up to be no better than cable TV, it appears it's time to cut the cord a second time. So thank you, Amazon; your new fee was the straw that broke the camel's back, reawakening my long-lost tech sensibilities to control what I view.