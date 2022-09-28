Amazon maintains two lines of smart security cameras under the Blink and Ring brands, and today, at its Devices & Services Event, it announced new entires to both. There's a new Blink floodlight camera, a motorized mount for the existing Blink Mini camera, and two new Ring spotlight cams. Some of the new cameras are available for pre-order starting today, though the Blink floodlight camera isn't just yet.

A new Blink camera and a clever accessory

The newly announced Blink Wired Floodlight Camera is, well, a wired floodlight camera from Blink. It offers pretty standard smart camera features, like the ability to define zones within its field of view to monitor for activity. It'll also come with a setting that looks out for people, with the option to only send activity notifications when a person is detected. Amazon says video is "processed locally on the edge" thanks to the camera's Amazon-built AZ2 processor — which is a needlessly techy way to say less data has to be sent over the internet for the camera's features to work. The camera records in up to 1080p, and its LED floodlight can put out 2600 lumens. It'll retail for $100, but Amazon hasn't said exactly when it'll go on sale yet — only "in the coming months."

The Blink Mini camera is getting a new Pan Tilt mount that lets you remotely move the camera in seemingly any direction using the Blink app. If you've already got a Blink Mini, you can get the mount on its own for $30. A bundle including the camera and the mount is also available for $60. Both the standalone Blink Mini Pan Tilt mount and the bundle with the camera are available for pre-order right now, with general availability starting October 20.

Two new Ring cameras

We're also getting a pair of new Ring cameras, both of which are spotlight cams. The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro uses radar to discern distance, and lets you configure alerts to only notify you to activity within a given proximity — handy if you want to keep an eye on your own yard, but have to mount the camera where it can see a sidewalk or part of an adjacent property. Several versions will be on offer, including plug-in and battery versions that will each go for $230, plus a solar option that'll cost $250. It's available for pre-order starting today.

The Spotlight Cam Plus doesn't have radar, but it does include standard nice-to-have cam features like color night vision. Amazon says it'll be also be available in a number of power configurations, including wired, wireless, and solar-powered options. The Spotlight Cam Plus is also available for pre-order starting today, starting at $200.

