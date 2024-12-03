Key Takeaways Amazon Music joins yearly recap trend with '2024 Delivered' for Android and iOS users.

'Delivered' offers insights on top songs, artists, podcasts, and even Alexa requests.

Amazon Music's Delivered recap is available under the app's Library section.

Amazon's Prime-bundled music streaming service is now hopping on the yearly music recap trend.

The music streaming service, which boasts over 13 percent of the market share, comes bundled with the e-commerce giant's Prime subscription, justifying its significant marketshare when competing with established alternatives like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Apple Music. The latter two have already released their iteration of a yearly recap, with Spotify, which popularized recaps, still stalling.

Amazon Music's version of the yearly recap is titled '2024 Delivered,' and it is limited to the platform's Android and iOS apps — it is not available on the platform's website. Delivered aims to let users relive their 2024 listening journey, complete with insights about your listening habits, top artists, songs, podcasts, and even the hidden gems you might have discovered.

As part of a unique twist, Amazon is also leveraging the platform's Alexa integration — allowing users to find out their top requests made with Alexa on Amazon Music. Additionally, 'select Amazon Music listeners with Alexa-enabled devices' might also receive a special message from one of their favorite artists of the year — identifiable by a flashing yellow light on their Alexa devices.

Show off your music taste

To find your Amazon Music 2024 Delivered, head to the music streaming app on your Android or iOS device → Library → tap on the “2024 Delivered" banner. The recap highlights your top songs, top artists, time spent listening to music, and more, complete with an option to share and flaunt your music taste on social media. You'll also have access to a personalized "Top Songs 2024" playlist, in addition to genre and podcast preferences.

The recap began rolling out today, and should be available widely over the coming days across every Amazon Music subscription tiers. Here's to hoping that the e-commerce giant rolls out a similar recap for Prime Video, considering that it already tracks the number of titles you've watched.