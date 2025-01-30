Summary Amazon is increasing its individual and family Music Unlimited plans by $1 and $3 monthly, respectively.

The changes will apply to Prime members ($11/month) and non-Prime members ($12/month) starting March 5.

This is Amazon’s first price tweak in two years, impacting users in the U.S., Canada, and the UK.

It’s no shocker that streaming services have been bumping up their prices left and right lately. Whether it’s for tunes or TV shows, it seems like every platform has been nudging their subscription costs higher over the past few months. Amazon, not one to miss out on the action, decided to join the club and roll out its own price hike.

According to chatter on Reddit (1, 2), Amazon is raising prices for both individual and family Amazon Music Unlimited plans (via Android Authority). Subscribers have started receiving emails about a $1 bump for individual plans, kicking in on the first billing date after March 5, 2025. For Prime members, that means the monthly cost will go from $10 to $11 (or $110 if you pay yearly). Non-Prime members, on the other hand, will see their monthly fee jump from $11 to $12.

Along with the changes to individual plans, family subscriptions are also getting a $3 hike monthly. That means the new price will be $20 a month—or $199 if you go for the yearly option. If you’re a new subscriber, these changes are already live, but for current family plan members, the new rates will kick in starting with your first billing cycle after March 5.

This is the first time Amazon Music Unlimited has tweaked its prices since 2023, when the service rolled out a $1 increase. Fast forward to now, and it's at it again, but this time it’s hitting subscribers in the U.S., Canada, and the UK.

Amazon Music costs more now, but still delivers

Even with the price hike, Amazon Music Unlimited still holds its own, especially if you’re a Prime member. Its music library stacks up pretty well against the competition, and a big chunk of its catalog comes in crisp, high-quality lossless and high-res audio. Plus, Amazon’s got a solid lineup of albums in Dolby Atmos Music.

Amazon Music used to have a leg up on Spotify when it came to price, but not anymore. With this price bump, it’s caught up to Spotify Premium at $12 a month. That puts YouTube Music and Apple Music—both at $11—in a pretty sweet spot if you’re trying to save a little cash.