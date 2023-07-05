Amazon Music Unlimited As an early Prime Day treat, Amazon is offering a four-month trial to Amazon Music Unlimited. A subscription nets you high-quality streaming of over 100 million songs and ad-free podcasts. Listen anytime, anywhere, on virtually any platform, including Amazon Echo and Fire TV devices. 4 months free at Amazon

With Prime Day around the bend, Amazon is ramping up its roster of surprises to consumers. On top of offering massive savings on just about any product imaginable (discounts on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, anyone?), the e-commerce giant is also letting us in on deals on its subscriptions and services, including Amazon Music Unlimited. If you're thinking of ditching your current streaming service and trying something else, now's the time to take Amazon Music for a spin. You can score four months of unfettered access to Amazon Music Unlimited for absolutely free. Nada. As in zero dollars. With a standard subscription costing $11 a month ($9 for Prime subscribers), you're effectively getting $44 worth of unlimited music streaming with this deal.

Why you need to take advantage of this Amazon Music Unlimited free trial

First things first, a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited means you're gaining access to the largest music streaming catalog out there. The service nets you unlimited access to over 100 million songs (for what it's worth, Spotify and Apple Music have around the same), all of which you can pick and play anytime, anywhere, using any device, including your smartphone, tablet, or Amazon Echo device. No pesky ads will disrupt your streaming, and you can enjoy unlimited skips, too. You can also listen to any songs offline as long as you've downloaded them to your device.

Amazon Music Unlimited also allows for high-quality audio, so you can enjoy a more immersive streaming experience and listen to Hozier's tunes like never before. It even boasts a growing collection of spatial audio songs mixed in Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio that you can enjoy on select Fire TV devices (apart from your phone and computer, of course).

Now here are a few caveats: the four-month trial is only available to new subscribers and applies only to Amazon Music Unlimited individual plans. After the trial, you'll be charged $11 a month or $9 if you're a Prime subscriber. You also cannot combine this deal with other offers, but what you can do is snag a three-month free trial to Kindle Unlimited if you're more of a bookworm than an audiophile. It provides you access to a library of over four million e-books, thousands of audiobooks, and magazine subscriptions.