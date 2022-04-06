Amazon Music lets users stream millions of songs and albums, download tracks for offline playback, and create playlists — all that good stuff we expect. It's also integrated with the Echo ecosystem, and compared to competitor Spotify, it has some distinct advantages: a wider variety of subscription plan options, HD support, and it's more affordable. Unfortunately, the latter there is now changing, as Amazon Music Unlimited starts warning users about a $1 bump in its monthly subscription price.

The price for Amazon Music Unlimited is going up for Prime members from about $8 to $9 per month. For those with "Single Device" subscriptions, the price will rise from $4 to $5. If you don't have Prime, things are staying at $10. While none of that's a huge change, it's definitely slightly less of a bargain now — sure, it's still less expensive than Spotify, but only just.

This comes after Amazon bumped the yearly membership fee for Prime from $119 to $139. The online retail giant has attempted to justify this by citing more benefits for Prime members and the usual costs of running a massive business — transportation and employee compensation.

It will be interesting to see how this change affects competition with Spotify and Apple. And while it's unclear what the long-term effects will be in general, it wouldn't be that surprising if Amazon Music's new pricing drove new customers to the competition.

