It seems you can’t go a week without hearing about some type of Twitch drama. Whether it’s streamers getting banned for their use of perceived racial slurs or gaming the terms of service by streaming from hot tubs, the controversies never end. Sometimes, the drama is strange enough for even us to talk about it.

The latest bit of weirdness out of Amazon-owned Twitch comes to us from Spain and Amazon’s official Spanish-language Prime Video channel. Yesterday, on the show Esto es un LATE, comedian and host Henar Álvarez briefly exposed her nipple just before the show ended (via WinFuture). She said “Vamos que nos banean” as she lifted her blouse, partially exposing herself: “Let’s get banned.”

Twitch — which, again, is owned by Amazon — has very clear guidelines when it comes to nudity and it dropped the ban hammer on the Prime Video España channel channel within hours. The channel has since been reinstated, but Spanish Twitter is having a field day. In a tongue-in-cheek response to a Spanish-language tweet from Prime Video España saying “And now how am I going to explain this to my bosses?” Álvarez tweeted “Tell them I promise that from now on I will always wear a bra to host the show. I am very sorry, I was wrong and it will not happen again.”

There doesn’t appear to be much fallout from the “scandal” other than a massive publicity bump for the show. The ban lasted less than 24 hours and has already been lifted.

