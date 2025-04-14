Summary Tracking & redeeming Kindle Rewards is simpler than before, thanks to a recent change.

Amazon's improvement to showcased rewards should ideally boost savings now that it's easier to be aware of them.

Earn 3 points for every $1 spent; $3 credit for 300 points.

Amazon has been busy as of late polishing and cleaning the Kindle line's software, from the installed firmware to features available through the storefront. Not every change has been welcome, but it is clear Amazon is intent on ensuring the Kindle platform remains the most accessible as the competition grows. And one of the bigger perks of going with Kindle is that it comes with plenty of perks, like a monthly selection of free e-books for Prime members, and a rewards program (currently in beta) that earns users points as they purchase physical and digital books on Amazon, which can then be redeemed on Kindle book purchases for a welcome savings.

Up to this point, you had to redeem these points on the Kindle Rewards page, which wasn't all that convenient to keep track of what you earned or cash it in. This is changing. We now know that Amazon is making the process much easier (via Good E-Reader) by showcasing your earned points directly under the Buy button for books listed on Amazon, which also details exactly how many Kindle Rewards points you'll earn for the purchase. This way, you know what points you are earning while also having the option to use your points for the book purchases that strike your fancy.

It's now easier than ever to track and redeem your Kindle Rewards

The more you spend, the more you earn

While you can do the math in your head as the conversion is simple, it's 3 points earned for every $1 spent, though the reverse is a little more revealing as you'll receive a $3 credit for every 300 points, which adds up to $100 spent for a $3 credit. Suffice it to say, this is why points are used instead of dollar amounts, to keep the low earning rate hidden behind simple math most people won't bother to do.

Still, money off is money off, and if you were already going