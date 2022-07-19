Amazon Luna and Google Stadia are game-streaming services that offer an escape from expensive consoles and gaming computers. The two corporate juggernauts have access to extensive cloud computing power and utilize it to power their services. Their relationship is akin to Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's Playstation consoles, two companies offering a similar gaming service in different ways.

While the core concept behind Luna and Stadia is the same, some key differences make them distinct. If you're considering getting started with one of these services, this guide tells you everything you need to know about how they differ and which one is best for you.

What games are available on Luna and Stadia?

While the hardware requirements and performance stats are important considerations when it comes to choosing a gaming platform, it's the games that are the most important. There's no point in having a super-powerful gaming platform if you don't have any decent games. Both Luna and Stadia have extensive libraries, so you're certain to find something to like in both.

Both libraries have a lot of crossovers in their offerings, so you won't see a massive amount of variety. Stadia offers some exclusive games, but the shutdown of Stadia Games and Entertainment (Google's in-house publisher of exclusive third-party games) means this list is extremely short and won't be getting any bigger.

Google Stadia offers two ways to play games. You can purchase games at retail price from the Stadia store or subscribe to Stadia Pro. Just like services such as Xbox Game Pass, Stadia Pro offers a rotating selection of games for a monthly subscription of $9.99. However, it's a fairly small library, with just 50 games at the time of writing. Stadia offers a decent selection of free trials, so you can spend some time trying out games before subscribing.

Amazon Luna offers a more complex way of accessing games. Instead of buying individual games, you can subscribe to individual "Channels," which contain unique game bundles. The biggest of these is the Luna Pro subscription, which offers over 100 games for $9.99/month. This is the most similar to Stadia Pro, with a selection of triple-A games mixed in with indie titles. The other channels include themed bundles (such as Retro and Family) as well as exclusive publisher bundles.

Overall it's hard to tell which service offers a better selection of games. Amazon Luna's bundles offer an affordable way to access games, but the freedom to buy individual games on Google Stadia can be a bonus to some. However, if you're fine with a subscription fee, Luna Pro is a significantly better deal than Stadia Pro.

What are the hardware requirements for Amazon Luna and Google Stadia?

While you don't need to worry about things like the processing power of your computer, you'll still need to check if your device and controller are compatible with Luna and Stadia. Both Luna and Stadia offer dedicated controllers, but most third-party controllers will work if you already have one. If you're playing on Android, we recommend picking up a dedicated Android controller.

Google Stadia does not have a stand-alone desktop app. Instead, it runs through the Chrome web browser. You'll need to keep Chrome regularly updated for the best Stadia experience.

Compatible Devices and Operating Systems

Amazon Luna Google Stadia Windows 10 (With DirectX 11 support) Chrome web browser macOSX 10.13+ Android 6.0 or greater Chrome web browser (version 83+) iOS 11.0 or greater Microsoft Edge web browser (version 90+) Chromecast Ultra iOS 15 or greater Chromecast with Google TV Android 9 or greater Compatible Android TV device or smart TV Any FireTV device with the latest version of FireOS

What are the network requirements for Amazon Luna and Google Stadia?

Both services offer 720p and 1080p streaming quality, and both require the same network requirements. Through its Stadia Pro subscription, Google Stadia offers 4K streaming, which can use up to 20GB/hr and requires a 35Mbs connection speed.

Amazon Luna Google Stadia 10Mbs or greater connection speed for 1080p streaming 10Mbs or greater connection speed for 1080p streaming 35Mbs connection speed for 4K streaming 35Mbs connection speed for 4K streaming 5GHz bandwidth 5GHz bandwidth Up to 10GB/hr at 1080p Up to 4.5GB/hr at 720p Up to 12.6GB/hr at 1080p Up to 20GB/hr at 4K

If you meet these network requirements, both Google Stadia and Amazon Luna should work without any issue. While you won't notice FPS drops, an intermittent connection can cause gameplay to become unresponsive and graphics to become blurry. Playing on either service via a Wi-Fi connection has the greatest potential for connection issues, so connect your device via Ethernet, or upgrade to one of the best Wi-Fi routers to avoid problems.

Thanks to the capability for 4K streaming, Google Stadia comes out on top here. However, the hefty network requirements mean you may not have a smooth experience.

What features do Google Stadia and Amazon Luna offer?

While the hardware and software requirements for Stadia and Luna are similar, they both offer a variety of unique features.

First, the controllers. While you don't technically need to buy any hardware to use either service, each company sells a dedicated controller. When it comes to form, it's personal preference, but buying a dedicated controller can improve performance. Each controller reduces latency by connecting directly to their parent companies' cloud service, helping reduce input delay. This will only work when using the controller with its respective service. You won't experience better input performances if you use a Stadia controller to play games on Luna.

Luna and Stadia are integrated with Alexa and Google Assistant, respectively, and you can also stream games directly to their associated livestreaming service (Twitch for Luna, YouTube for Stadia). Google Stadia also offers a raft of unique features like Crowd Choice, which lets YouTube viewers vote on what happens in a livestream.

Google does technically come out on top here, thanks to some nifty features like a dedicated capture button and Crowd Choice. Still, to most people, these features won't make much of a difference to their gaming experience.

The final verdict

Google Stadia and Amazon Luna share more similarities than differences. The classic battleground between consoles has been exclusive games, but neither Luna nor Stadia have any presence in this area. The aforementioned Stadia exclusives are still available, but these aren't significant enough to tip the scales in Stadia's favor.

Stadia's method of asking gamers to pay full price is also dated, and its Stadia Pro subscription is extremely limited. While it does offer 4K streaming and some fun features, these simply aren't going to be relevant for most people. So unless you can't stand monthly subscriptions, Luna is the better option.