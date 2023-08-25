Summary Amazon Luna is expanding its cloud gaming platform to LG smart TVs, following its partnership with Samsung earlier this year.

Luna offers a base set of games for subscribers users and allows access to additional gaming content for extra monthly fees, similar to channels on Amazon Prime.

While Amazon has a strong presence in cloud processing, it faces challenges in ensuring Luna gets access to the biggest and best new games.

Some gamers still grieve the demise of Google Stadia, their memories of the platform marred by neither its sloppy launch nor unceremonious funeral. Remaining cloud gaming factions from Sony, Microsoft, and Nvidia continue to spar with each other, while working on strategies to seize as much of the market as possible. Amidst the fray, this week Amazon Luna is expanding its cloud gaming platform to owners of recent LG smart TVs.

Luna will now start appearing on the home screen of 2023 LG TVs, and be available as a downloadable app on 2021 and 2022 LG models. The streaming service will be available to owners of these screens in the US, Canada, Germany, and the UK. This expansion to LG marks the second partnership with a smart TV company Amazon has fostered this year after an almost identical deal with Samsung.

Amazon Prime users who jump to Luna start with access to a small, rotating set of titles. The Luna platform also grants users the ability to claim cloud access and start streaming select games they’ve previously purchased.

Users have the option to add access to additional gaming content for extra monthly fees: Ubisoft games, Jackbox games, retro game packs, etc. Practically, you can sort of think of them as channels on Amazon Prime — horror fans can augment their basic plan with Shudder — it’s like that, except for video games.

As a streaming service, Luna leans heavily on Amazon’s existing cloud-processing brawn. The company runs the single largest portion of the cloud-computing infrastructure universe, with Amazon Web Services handling about 32% of the cloud computing market. That makes it about the same size as Microsoft’s and Google’s presence in this area combined. And Amazon’s processing muscle sure seems to translate to a smooth user experience. Our own 2022 review of the Luna platform rates it highly in this regard.

If there's one place where Amazon’s cloud gaming presence feels less secure, though, it would have to be the core intellectual property — the games. It sounds impressive when the platform boasts access to 177 titles, but this also means it lost about 20 somewhere along the way. Ubisoft, the premiere publisher in Luna’s AAA game portfolio, is currently negotiating its own cloud gaming future within the pending Microsoft Blizzard-Activision merger. Microsoft wants to sell its cloud gaming operation to Ubisoft, but how or whether such a transaction would impact Ubisoft’s relationship with Amazon remains unclear. For the moment, at least, we're sticking with Luna — at least until Amazon pull Smurfs: Operation Vileaf out of rotation.