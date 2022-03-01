Amazon launched its Luna cloud gaming service in 2020 to compete with Google's Stadia. It debuted as part of a rising tide in popularity for cloud gaming that also saw Microsoft introduce its own xCloud game streaming. Luna hit the scene with a singular advantage — since Amazon also owns Twitch, eventually integrating the pair seemed like a no-brainer. Now Luna's getting ready for its biggest test yet, as it acces opens to users all across the US.

On Tuesday, Amazon announced that Luna is now available to all continental U.S. residents and added a bonus for Prime members, who will get to try some games for free. The retail giant also introduced the Retro and Jackbox Games Channels and new features like Live Broadcasting, which will double down on the service's relationship with Twitch. Finally, we learn about a new option for the Luna Controller app, which will now let users preview the service by using their phones to control action.

Prime members will get to access a rotating selection of new games for free try-outs via the Prime Gaming Channel. March choices include "Devil May Cry 5," "Observer," "System Redux," "PHOGS!," and "Flashback." From March 8 through 14, members will also have access to "Immortals Fenyx Rising."

Unfortunately, these changes arrive alongside a price hike. The good news is current customers and those signing up for Luna before March 31 will be grandfathered in on the old price points. Otherwise, beginning April 1, 2022, Luna+ will rise from $5.99 to $9.99 per month. The formerly $2.99 Family Channel is going up to $5.99 per month. Retro Channel and Jackbox Games subscriptions will both be $4.99 per month, and if you want to splurge, the Ubisoft+ Channel will run you $17.99.

Amazon has a huge computing power advantage when it comes to cloud gaming, so it may just be a matter of time before Luna dominates the field. Still, these game subscription price hikes are hard to swallow, especially landing as they do right on the heels of Amazon raising Prime prices — going from $12.99 to $14.99 a month, with annual membership jumping from $119 to $139. What remains to be seen is whether customers will lose patience with dropping that much money per month into one massive company's coffers.

