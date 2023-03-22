Amazon Luna, the e-commerce giant's game streaming service, has expanded to more countries. Previously a U.S. exclusive, the service is now available in the UK, Germany, and Canada, a year after officially launching in the U.S.

This is the first expansion for Amazon Luna and is available on "select devices" within these countries. However, it's a pretty exhaustive list, including Fire TV, Fire Tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebooks, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android phones. All you need is the Amazon Luna app to get started.

These new regions have access to everything included with Luna in the U.S., including the three available subscription channels. These are Ubisoft+, Jackbox Games, and Luna+. Prime members also receive a rotating selection of games for free with their subscription. People in these countries who already own Ubisoft games can also link their Ubisoft account to Luna and play their existing games on any Luna-supported device.

Unlike other services, Amazon Luna's games aren't unified under one subscription. However, the Luna+ subscription, which contains the widest variety of games, is available for £8.99, about the same as other game streaming services.

Amazon is also launching the Luna controller in these regions for £59.99/$89.99. However, this controller isn't necessary to access Luna's library of games; all that's needed is an Amazon account, the Luna app, and any Bluetooth controller.

Since the death of Google Stadia, Amazon Luna's competitors were reduced to services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass. While Luna has a long way to go to catch up to these services, this expansion is a significant step along this path. So if you live in one of these countries, now is the time to consider whether an Amazon Luna subscription is worthwhile.