The recipient can specify where they want it shipped or if they prefer to exchange it

Buying a gift for a loved one is no easy task: You need to pick something they'll like, make sure nobody else got them the same thing, and ensure you have it shipped to the correct address if you can't deliver it yourself. Thankfully, Amazon has come up with a solution to make the process less worrisome by allowing Prime members to send gifts via email or text and letting the recipient enter their delivery address.

From now on, Prime members shopping on mobile will be able to add an item to their cart and select the "Add a gift receipt for easy returns" option when checking out. When prompted for the delivery address, they'll conveniently be able to tap "Let the recipient provide their address." This way, the recipient will receive an email or a text message, where they'll be able to enter their delivery information, which is convenient in case they're traveling or have moved. Since the feature is exclusive to Prime members, the recipient will enjoy Prime delivery as well, even if they're not a member themself.

More importantly, if the recipient doesn't like their gift, they have the option to exchange it for an Amazon gift card before the item is shipped and without the sender knowing they wanted to buy something else.

With the coronavirus pandemic, the way we interact with our loved ones has evolved and being able to send gifts and let the recipient pick where they want it ship or exchange it themselves is a nice way to keep in touch without risking telling a loved one we forgot where they lived or that we didn't like their gift.

