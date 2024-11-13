Key Takeaways Amazon's new Haul store will compete with budget-friendly platforms like Shein & Temu.

Haul offers a range of products for $20 or less, with some items as low as $1.

Amazon promises up to two weeks delivery, free shipping over $25, and A-to-Z Guarantee on Haul purchases.

Amazon has long been our go-to shopping platform, but with platforms like Temu and Shein offering similar products at even lower prices, many customers have started shopping there instead. It seems Amazon is ready to compete, as the company has just announced its new Haul storefront to take on these budget-friendly rivals.

Haul is available on Amazon's app and mobile website, offering a similar range of fashion, home, lifestyle, and electronics items found on Temu and Shein. Everything on Haul is priced at $20 or less, with most items under $10, and some as low as $1.

Similar to its competitors, Amazon is promising delivery within one to two weeks for Haul purchases, suggesting it may also be sourcing products directly from Chinese manufacturers, though Amazon hasn't confirmed this. Orders over $25 qualify for free shipping, while those under $25 incur a $3.99 delivery fee.

Amazon says all the products purchased through Haul are covered by its A-to-Z Guarantee, meaning customers can expect items to be "safe, authentic, and in the condition expected." Additionally, Amazon offers free returns for any Haul purchase of $3 or more within 15 days of delivery if customers are unsatisfied with a product.

Source: Amazon

Haul's UI closely resembles that of Temu and Shein, highlighting budget-friendly products with banners like "crazy low prices." Examples include an iPhone 16 case for $1.79, an earring set for $2.99, and DIY slim haircuts for $2.99. To encourage larger purchases, Amazon is also offering discounts of 5% on orders over $50 and 10% on orders over $75. Currently, the Haul store is in beta and available exclusively to US customers.

It's interesting to see Amazon launch Haul just ahead of the holiday season, with Black Friday deals already rolling out. Amazon's Dharmesh Mehta acknowledges that it's still "early days," but it will be interesting to see how the company evolves Haul — especially with the incoming administration under President Trump, who is known for taking a tougher stance on US-China trade relations.