The e-reader market is bustling with options, and buyers have way more to choose from than ever before. Despite the competition from rivals like Boox and Kobo, Amazon's Kindle range of ebook readers continues to attract buyers, and that's mostly because it has a model for every use case, at every imaginable price. Moreover, the lineup continues to swell, and later this week, we will see a new Kindle Scribe debut.

The original Kindle Scribe released around this time of the year in 2022 was Amazon's attempt at fusing a note-taking tablet and a large-screen ebook reader into one device. The result was the costliest Kindle yet, and something we didn't like too much for the large and asymmetrical bezels. A new listing on Amazon reveals the company is launching an updated version of the Scribe, this time with uniform bezels, two color options, oodles of storage, and AI summarization features thrown in for good measure (via NotebookCheck).

The new Kindle Scribe features a seemingly 10.2-inch glare-free display seemingly unchanged from the outgoing model, now surrounded by white bezels. Amazon says it has upgraded the accompanying Premium Pen, and using it should feel like writing on paper. The gadget also has a built-in notebook feature which will allow digitizing handwritten notes. The summarization features will also work with these notes for added refinement. Like the old model, this one also supports annotation directly in PDFs and books.

You can get the new Kindle Scribe with a gray (Tungsten) or green (Jade) color Premium Pen, and the pricing starts at $400 for the base model with 16GB of onboard storage. For most users, this should suffice, considering ebooks don't usually take up a lot of space. Heavy note-takers could find value in the 32GB model for $420, but to us, the 64GB flagship priced at $450 seems like complete overkill.

If you're eager to buy this and worried about maintaining the now-white bezels, you can claim a 10% bundle discount when buying a leather folio cover and power adapter with it.

Amazon's product page for this Kindle says it will debut on December 4, but you can preorder it now if you're in the market looking for an ebook reader that also handles note-taking duties with a fairly large screen. Otherwise, a list of our favorite ebook readers might be worth a visit.