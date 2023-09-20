Summary Amazon has announced new generations of the Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max, with improved processors and networking, priced at $50 and $60 respectively.

For as many choices as you have in streaming devices these days, I'm fairly convinced most of them aren't very good. Whether you're talking about buggy experiences — I'm looking at you, Chromecast shoved in a drawer — or ad-coated home screens, your TV is probably as frustrating as, well, the monthly bill for all your (least) favorite services. As part of Amazon's devices event today, the company is announcing a couple of new streaming sticks that could help make your nights watching TV a little better, so long as you're willing to use Alexa to find your new favorite obsession.

Let's start with the streaming sticks, because, frankly, neither model is particularly exciting. The company is updating both the Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max today with new processors and better networking. The cheaper model costs just $50 and includes Wi-Fi 6 support, while the Max variant adds Wi-Fi 6E, improved HDR support for all three standards, and Atmos for $60. As with the last-gen models, no one should buy the basic 4K model at these prices — the Max model is much more futureproof.

Both of these sticks, along with — presumably — older models already in living rooms everywhere are set to get Amazon's newly upgraded Alexa. The company demoed all sorts of search-based results on stage, allowing for improved contextual information for better discoverability. In one example, the presenter asked for the comedy series starring the "lawyer from Breaking Bad," returning AMC's Lucky Hank in its place (though, frankly, I would've expected Mr. Show if I was in control of the microphone).

Unfortunately for anyone who doesn't like Amazon's ad-riddled home screen, it doesn't seem like that experience is changing any time soon.

Source: Amazon

In addition to those streaming sticks and its improved Alexa support, the company showed off a new Fire TV Soundbar. At $120, it's tough to expect this 24-inch speaker will compete with the best of the best, but the company is providing improved sound and bass over whatever's built into your cheap TV. Amazon says it's compatible with all Fire TV sticks and televisions, but it doesn't seem to run Fire OS on its own.

Finally, Amazon will also give new buyers six months of MGM+ (previously Epix), which seems to be where it's moving all of the movies you'd want to watch on Prime Video but for an added monthly fee. Isn't streaming grand?

All three devices will be up for preorder later today, with the Fire TV Soundbar shipping next week.