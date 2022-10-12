Despite its age, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 remains among the best Android smartwatches you can buy. With the Watch 5 lineup now out though, the Korean giant has discontinued the regular Galaxy Watch 4, keeping only the Classic variant around. And that means the smartwatch is frequently discounted as retailers try to empty their stock. Combine that with Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, and you can get the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 for just $150, a whopping $100 off its $250 MSRP.

Inside the Galaxy Watch 4, you get an Exynos W920 chip along with 1.5GB RAM. That's a newer and more power-efficient SoC than what you get inside the Pixel Watch. Health tracking on Samsung's 2021 wearable is also better. You get a SpO2 sensor, ECG monitoring, body composition analysis, and auto fitness tracking.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm with a $100 discount

$150 at Amazon

If you have bigger wrists, Amazon is offering an $80 discount on the 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 with Bluetooth connectivity, so you can grab it for $200. The LTE model is also available with discounts of $80-$100. Apart from the solid hardware, you get excellent software support backing from Samsung. The watch is running One UI Watch 4.5 based on Wear OS 3.5, which includes accessibility improvements, some new Galaxy Watch 5 watch faces, and dual-SIM support.

The only downside of the wearable? Its mediocre battery life. The smartwatch will struggle to make it through a working day with Always-On Display, continuous heart monitoring, and other health features enabled. Charging is also slow, with a full top-up taking well over 90 minutes. But if you can look past the battery life, the Galaxy Watch 4 will deliver largely the same experience as the Watch 5.

Admittedly, this is not the lowest price the Galaxy Watch 4 has been available for. But given that it is now discontinued, stocks are likely running low, so if you want a Wear OS 3 smartwatch for cheap, pull the trigger on this deal.