Source: Amazon Amazon Kindle Scribe Kindle surprise A more versatile experience The Amazon Kindle Scribe supports many more formats than the reMarkable 2, including audiobooks. Plus, once you factor in the cost of a stylus, the Scribe is cheaper. It may be missing OCR, which might turn off note-taking enthusiasts, but its versatility will be a much better option for most people. Pros Supports more formats Use for reading or writing Comes with stylus Cons No optical character recognition Less sleek design $340 at Amazon $390 at Best Buy

Source: reMarkable reMarkable 2 The writer's tablet Like writing on paper If a premium writing experience is all you crave, then the reMarkable 2 might be your cup of tea. With a great writing experience and neat features like OCR and LiveView, the digital notebook will make serious writers the happiest. You have to be okay with being limited to only PDf and ePUB formats for any content. Pros Excellent writing experience Optical character recognition Cons Less supported formats Stylus costs extra $280 at Remarkable $450 at Best Buy



Writing on paper is so last year; at least, that's what both Amazon and reMarkable would like you to think, as both companies make some premium e-ink writing tablets. Jotting notes down, keeping a journal, or even tracking a to-do list has made digital notebooks much more popular in recent years, all in an effort to use less paper. Amazon's Kindle Scribe and the reMarkable 2 will both let you write to your heart's content; however, only one of these products is likely worth getting for most people when you compare them.

Price, specs & availability:

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is Amazon's first foray into the world of writing tablets, and it doesn't come cheap. You can grab one right now on Amazon (or places like Best Buy) for about $340. The reMarkable 2 isn't available on Amazon, but you can pick one from Best Buy or direct from reMarkable itself. It will run you about $279, but the tablet's price isn't the only thing to consider.

Unlike the Kindle Scribe, the reMarkable 2 doesn't include a stylus in its price — a bummer considering writing on the tablet is the whole point. That means you'll be forking over at least $79 dollars for the Marker or $129 if you want the Marker Plus.



Amazon Kindle Scribe reMarkable 2 Resolution 1872 x 1404 1872x1404 226 PPi Storage 16, 32, or 64 GB 8 GB Screen Size 10.2" 10.3 inches Supported formats AZW3, AZW, TXT, PDF, MOBI, PRC, PDF, DOCX, DOC, HTML, EPUB, TXT, RTF, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, AAX PDF and ePUB Battery 3,000 mAh 3,000mAh Weight 433g, 15g stylus 403.5g Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi USB-C, Wi-Fi Front light Auto-adjusting No

As you can see from the spec sheet above, the two devices are pretty similar in comparison. However, the Amazon Kindle Scribe really sets itself apart thanks to its versatility.

Writing experience and performance

The Kindle Scribe really came out of the gates swinging, especially compared to reMarkable, which has been on the market and in the e-ink writing tablet game for a lot longer — remember the Scribe only launched in 2022.

The Kindle Scribe offers support for many more formats, meaning if you're trying to carry around notes, files, presentations, or anything else, the Scribe is more likely going to have the file support you need to ensure you can display those important documents. If it's not a PDF or an ePUB, then it just won't work on the reMarkable 2, plain and simple. So even though both devices can also be used as traditional e-readers, the Kindle Scribe is going to offer you a much larger potential library thanks to its versatility.

Amazon also packed the Kindle Scribe with the ability to play audiobooks — not a surprise — and makes it just that much more useful than the reMarkable 2, especially since the reMarkable tablet can't play any audio whatsoever, as it doesn't support Bluetooth audio.

Redeeming qualities of the reMarkable 2

When it comes to the pure writing experience, the reMarkable 2 does offer the better option. It really does almost feel like writing on paper. Plus, the LiveView feature, which mirrors what you're writing on your computer, is both cool and extremely useful for adamant note-takers.

The reMarkable 2 also has Optical Character Recognition (OCR), meaning it can search your handwritten notes for words, letters, strings of words, etc. Just like using the Ctrl + F shortcut on your computer (CMD + F for my Mac friends) to pinpoint whatever you want in a document. The Amazon Scribe bizarrely didn't include this feature, meaning if you have a bunch of files of handwritten notes on your Scribe, you have no OCR to help find them.

Designs that further explain the differences between the devices

While both e-ink writing tablets have similar screen sizes, you can tell by their designs that they have slightly different uses. The reMarkable tablet looks rather unassuming, basically just a big slab that looks like any old tablet. It's sleek and not at all distracting, perfect for the minimalist.

The Kindle Scribe doesn't have a wild design by any means; it's still your basic rectangular slab of tech. However, the extra-large bezel on the side of the display shows that Amazon intended for this to be more than a writing tablet. It gives you an easy spot to put your hand when you're flipping through your notes or your favorite book, once again showcasing that the entire purpose of the device is to be multifunctional.

Lastly, both tablets have pretty great battery life and will last you weeks on a charge. Especially if you're only using the tablet for a short period of time every day, you could likely even last months.

A clear winner

When comparing the Amazon Kindle Scribe vs. reMarkable 2, only one is really worth the money for the average person, and that's the Kindle Scribe. It's just such a more versatile machine that offers you the ability to read and write until your heart's content. Add in the fact that it's cheaper if you stick with the basic stylus — since it comes included rather than as a pay-on extra — and it's a much more useful device.

Source: Amazon Amazon Kindle Scribe Kindle surprise A more versatile experience The Amazon Kindle Scribe supports many more formats than the reMarkable 2, including audiobooks. Plus, once you factor in the cost of a stylus, the Scribe is cheaper. It may be missing OCR, which might turn off note-taking enthusiasts, but its versatility will be a much better option for most people. Resolution 1872 x 1404 Storage 16, 32, or 64 GB Screen Size 10.2" Supported formats AZW3, AZW, TXT, PDF, MOBI, PRC, PDF, DOCX, DOC, HTML, EPUB, TXT, RTF, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, AAX Battery 3,000 mAh Weight 433g, 15g stylus Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi Front light Auto-adjusting $340 at Amazon $390 at Best Buy

If you're an extreme note taker and are looking for the best paper-like writing experience with the features to back it up, the reMarkable 2 might feel like the right option for you, even though it's more limited.