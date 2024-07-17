Amazon Kindle Scribe $235 $340 Save $105 Amazon's Kindle Scribe is essentially a hybrid device that combines the note-taking and doodling aspects of a tablet, with the e-ink display and weeks-long battery life of an e-reader. If that sounds appealing, you should know that for a limited time, the Scribe is $105 off. $235 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day may be winding down, but there are hundreds of deals still going strong, including this one on the Amazon Kindle Scribe. As of right now, you can still purchase the ultimate e-reader at $105 off its normal price. There are plenty of things to like about the Scribe. At 10.2 inches, it has the largest display of any Kindle device, and its battery can deliver months of reading on a single charge. It's also the only Kindle that offers a notebook experience, complete with a pen for jotting down notes or doodling, handwriting-to-text technology, and a built-in folder system for keeping everything organized. It's an impressive package that looks even better on sale for $235.

Why you should buy the Amazon Kindle Scribe

We rated the Kindle Scribe a 7.5 out of 10 in our hands-on review. We really liked the large E-ink screen and the included stylus for note-taking, and we thought it did a great job at handling manga and comic books. If you are going to be using the device for any of these tasks, you probably won't be disappointed. Since our review, Amazon has updated the Scribe with some handy new capabilities, including more brush types like fountain pen, marker, and a pencil for sketching, two column layouts to see two pages of a book side-by-side, and the ability to import documents directly from Microsoft Word. Essentially, everything you'd want a device like this to do, it now does.

The pen can be used to enhance the e-reading experience as well. You can write handwritten sticky notes and attach them to books and highlight passages with ease, and thanks to the new lasso tool, you can cut, copy, and paste notes across books and notebooks. All of this is, of course, in addition to the usual Kindle benefits, which include access to Amazon's extensive e-book library, broad document support for files such as HTML and PDF, and ultra-long battery life. Amazon says the Scribe will last for weeks on a single charge, when you are regularly taking notes, and for months of just strictly reading.

If you think you'd be happier with a color display and full Play Store access to download tons of apps and games, you are better off getting a tablet, and there are currently dozens of fantastic Prime Day tablet deals going on right now. But if you prefer an e-reader with a large e-ink display that also allows you to take notes, doodle, and annotate documents with ease, you should strongly consider the Kindle Scribe. We think it's a solid device for the right audience, and we obviously like it even more if you can get it at this massive discount.