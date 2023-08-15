Source: Amazon Amazon Kindle Scribe $345 $420 Save $75 The Amazon Kindle Scribe takes e-readers to the next level with a stylus meant for pristine handwritten note-taking. It's the first Kindle that allows you to take your own notes from scratch and annotate your favorite books or important paperwork, but it still sports longtime Kindle favorites like a Paperwhite display and access to Amazon's massive library of e-books. $345 at Amazon

For those who love reading, there’s little that can replace the satisfaction of holding a book and turning its pages while you dive into new information. But there are occasions that call for more portable and lighter ways of accessing reading material, and that’s where e-readers shine.

If you’re often traveling or out in the city most days, or if you just want more efficient and advanced ways of taking notes, the Amazon Kindle Scribe is a perfect option. The latest version of this stylus-equipped e-reader came out last November and it’s built for note-taking. With an upgraded display — the largest of any Kindle — and a reliable pen, the Scribe is one of our premium Kindle picks this year, and for good reason.

Why buy the Kindle Scribe now?

Ahead of its annual fall hardware event, Amazon has slashed the price of this Kindle to its lowest offer yet: $345 for the most storage space and best stylus. That means you’ll be saving $75 on the 64GB Scribe, or you can opt for less storage space, also at discounted prices:

16GB Kindle Scribe + Premium Pen: $305 (down from $370)

32GB Kindle Scribe + Premium Pen: $320 (down from $390)

64GB Kindle Scribe + Premium Pen: $345 (down from $420)

We’ve found this particular e-reader great for books and manga, especially for those who want a larger screen. The Scribe boasts a 10.2-inch E Ink screen with a resolution of 2480x1860 while maintaining the same anti-glare technology comparable to high-end Kindles. A Wacom layer lets you easily take notes or draw to create visual novels if you want.

The stylus is already included with the Scribe, and it doesn’t run on a battery, so you’ll never have to charge it. It’s also got features like an “eraser” at the top of the pen, so avid note-takers will love that it feels like a real pencil. Equipped with a shortcut button, you can change the performance of the stylus to act as a highlighter or other tools.

Even with additional features meant to amplify its note-taking abilities — like sending documents directly from Microsoft Word to your Scribe — it’s got all the components of a regular Kindle. You’ll get seamless syncing between all your devices and access to Amazon’s e-book store. At this discounted price, the total package offered by the Kindle Scribe is hard to pass up.