Amazon just can't stop unveiling new ways to read your favorite books on the go. Just a couple of weeks after unveiling a brand-new entry-level Kindle — one that seems guaranteed to be a hit during the upcoming holiday season — the company's returned with its most expensive e-reader yet. As part of its annual fall hardware event, Amazon has officially unveiled the Kindle Scribe, the perfect slate for anyone who takes notes as often as they read.

4 Images

Close

Starting at $340, the Kindle Scribe is unlikely to be for everyone, even those who have clamored for an upgrade to the high-end Kindle Oasis. Still, there's plenty to be excited about here — especially if you've looked at other great E Ink readers, like the Kobo Sage or the Bigme inkNote Color, with jealousy. The Scribe features a massive 10.2" E Ink screen, maintaining the same 300 PPI pixel density, auto front light, and anti-glare technology as other high-end Kindles. It's the largest screen Amazon's ever built into one of its e-readers, something that should make manga readers very happy. Its overall design looks awfully familiar to the Oasis, just bigger and with the lopsided bezel now placed on the left side. Presumably, left-handed buyers can change this in the settings menu.

Of course, the other big difference here from other Kindles is the included stylus. Amazon bundles one of two pen options in the box with every Scribe sold: a Basic or Premium option. Neither uses a battery and will never need to be charged, so you'll always be ready to write or draw, no matter the situation. The Premium stylus has a dedicated eraser tool on top of the pen — just like a real pencil — along with a shortcut button for assigning specific tools like a highlighter.

Source: Amazon

To bolster the Scribe's note-taking abilities, Amazon has thrown in some software features for good measure. You can add a virtual Post-it to a page in any book or rely on the journal app included to write down whatever's on your mind. Amazon says everything is backed up to the cloud for free — no Prime subscription required. Meanwhile, Send-to-Kindle allows you to send docs from your devices to the Scribe, including PDF documents, and, starting in 2023, directly from Word.

Amazon Kindle Scribe Source: Amazon Amazon's latest Kindle has an expansive 10.2" display, perfect for reading or taking notes with its bundled stylus. If you've been looking for a way to keep your journal with you at all times, this might be it. View at Amazon

Otherwise, at its core, this is yet another Kindle. You'll have access to Amazon's e-book store, "months" of battery life — though it's unclear exactly what that means — and sync between all of your devices. The Kindle Scribe starts at $340 with the Basic pen and comes in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB configurations. The device should go up for pre-order later today, and though there's no official release date, Amazon says it'll ship later this year.