There was never a doubt that Amazon would discount its best Kindle e-readers on Prime Day, and now that the yearly sales event is here, it's time to dig into which Kindles are on sale, for how much, and whether the prices are too good to pass up. Spoiler alert, the sales are great, making today one of the best days to snag a new Kindle e-reader or two for friends and family. From the Kids line to the base model, all the way up to the Oasis and Scribe, all Kindle models are on heavy discount today.

But it can be challenging to choose which Kindle may be best for you, which is precisely why we've not only outlined the best sales today, we've highlighted the best features of each model, so you can easily choose which fits your specific use case. Rest assured, AP is here to ease you into the land of Amazon's Kindles, all so you can find the perfect e-reader for your digital books.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16 GB)

Yes, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16 GB) is a regular Paperwhite, but it comes with a few extras to ensure the e-reader can withstand abuse. This is why you get an extended warranty covering the e-reader for two years, a case to protect the hardware, and a year of Amazon Kids+. This subscription service offers a selection of kid-friendly content, including e-books for your kid's new Paperwhite. And you can get all of this on sale today, where the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16 GB) typically retails for $169, but during Prime Day 2023 is discounted to 104, which is a heck of a deal.

You can expect all the features of a regular Paperwhite to be included, which means the device is waterproof, perfect for trips to the beach or pool, or even reading in the tub. You also get adjustable warm lighting, allowing the user to dial in the brightness and warmth to ensure eyes are never strained while reading. Heck, there's even a dyslexic font built in.

Source: Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids $105 $170 Save $65 The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16 GB) is an 11th gen Paperwhite that comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, a cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. So you get both protection and an extended warranty with the device, ensuring the hardware remains kid-friendly. $105 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Kids (2022)

If you feel the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is too much e-reader for your child or too expensive, Amazon has you back with the Kindle Kids (2022). This is the base Kindle with a few kid-friendly extras on top. So just like the Kindle Paperwhite Kids, this listing includes a case, an extended two-year warranty, and of course, one year's worth of Amazon Kids+. This means you can rest assured the Amazon Kindle Kids (2022) can withstand any child no matter how rough they are with the device.

Typically the Amazon Kindle Kids (2022) retails for $119, but for Prime Day, it's discounted to a cool $74, a steal with all the extras included. Not only did we like it, the extra lighting and improved resolution added to this model make it almost comparable to the Paperwhite at a fraction of the price. Text is crisp and legible at any size, making it perfect for anyone at any age, and with the kid-oriented extras included with the Kids edition, it's the perfect entry point into e-readers for any child.

Source: Amazon Amazon Kindle Kids (2022) $75 $120 Save $45 The Amazon Kindle Kids (2022) is the most recent edition of the base Kindle, with a few kid-friendly features and extras to ensure the device can last while also offering interesting content a child will enjoy. $75 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB)

Now that we've covered the models for kids, it's time to explore the typical options for everyone else, starting with the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB). This is the model you want to get if you go for the regular Paperwhite (as opposed to the Signature Edition) since there's also an 8GB model. Still, you'll want the extra storage if you plan to listen to Audiobooks over Bluetooth. It never hurts to have some extra storage, ensuring more longevity for the device. Extra storage means a higher cost, but since today is Prime Day, the 16GB Paperwhite is discounted from a whopping $149 to a meager $94, which is a healthy discount.

A Paperwhite is a step up from the base Kindle, with a larger screen, waterproofing, and a larger battery. For many, the extra cost is worth it, especially if you read often, as the device is very comfortable to hold for long stretches, hitting the perfect middle ground of portability and readability.

Source: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $95 $150 Save $55 The Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect middle ground for those wanting something larger than the base Kindle but not wanting to splurge on the Oasis or Scribe. For this reason, it remains one of the most sought-after Kindles in the lineup. $95 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)

While the 16GB Paperwhite is a fantastic buy, if you're looking to save even more and don't mind cutting down to 8GB for your storage space, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) is down to $89 for Prime Day. Everything that the Paperwhite is known for is still here, including its 6.8-inch display, warm lighting, and waterproofing. It's just as capable as the 16GB model, with half the storage. The good news is if you plan to store e-books on the device, they take up so little storage you can still fill 8GB with hundreds or even thousands of titles.

Source: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $90 $140 Save $50 For those that don't want to splash out on the 16GB Paperwhite, the 8GB model is just as capable, just at a lower price point thanks to less storage space. $90 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle (2022)

Now that the important Paperwhite sales have been covered, it's time to check in on the base Kindle from 2022. Not only is the device well-reviewed, but it's also the cheapest in the stable, and since you know it's Prime Day, the Kindle (2022) is even cheaper today. You can snag one for $64, a heck of a price for one of Amazon's best e-readers. Not only do you get the highest resolution a base Kindle has ever offered, making for clear text at any size, but the warm lighting ensures your eyes won't get tired when reading for long sessions.

Plus, the Amazon Kindle (2022) is incredibly portable, as it's pretty dang small, to the point you could fit it in your front jeans pocket if you really wanted to. It's a great device if portability is a prime factor in your purchasing decision, and it also makes a great gift for those looking forward to Christmas, and at this price, you could pick up an entire fleet.

Source: Amazon Amazon Kindle (2022) $65 $100 Save $35 Amazon's best feature in the base Kindle is its simplicity. It's a purpose-built device designed for one thing, easy reading, and it succeeds at an incredibly low price that outshines the competition. $65 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Oasis (8GB)

While the Paperwhite models are a step up over the base Kindle, the Kindle Oasis (8GB) is a step up over the Paperwhite. This means the Kindle Oasis is one of the more expensive Kindles at $249.99, but since today is Prime Day, you can now snag an Oasis for $164.99, which is quite a savings. But why would someone want an Oasis over the Paperwhite? Well, there are plenty of reasons.

The biggest standout of the Oasis is the fact it contains physical page-turn buttons. No other Kindle does when it used to be a core feature of the entire line. So if you too absolutely hate putting fingerprints all over your screen to turn pages, the Oasis is the answer. The Oasis also brings plenty more to the table, like a large 7-inch screen that can fit text sizes of your choosing from tiny to large, which is a boon the more screen real estate you have. The ergonomic back also makes gripping the device super comfy, ensuring the Oasis the most ergonomic Kindle to date, handy for heavy readers.

Amazon Kindle Oasis $165 $250 Save $85 The Kindle Oasis is for those that absolutely require physical page turn buttons, as well as those who want a larger screen than the Paperwhite but something that remains portable compared to the Kindle Scribe. It's a premium e-reader for those that want to upgrade to something flashier and more ergonomic. $165 at Amazon

Kindle Scribe (16 GB)

The newest e-reader from Amazon, the Kindle Scribe, is its largest device, clocking in with a 10.2-inch screen. But that's not all; included is a stylus for taking notes on said large screen, handy for editing PDFs or annotating your favorite e-books. Yes, the 16GB model is at the low end, with the device ranging up to 64GB. Still, unless you plan on carrying tons of audiobooks on the device (that can only be listened to over Bluetooth), 16GB is plenty to store hundreds, if not thousands, of e-books and text documents. If you've been eyeballing the Scribe waiting on a discount, today is the day to jump with the $339 device on sale for $264, which is a fairly cheap way to get into a large E Ink tablet for taking notes.

Of course, since this device is as large as a typical tablet, it's not the first to choose when reading in bed. Other Kindles excel at portability; the Scribe shines as an e-reader for getting things done, like taking notes, drawing doodles, and highlighting words without putting your greasy finger on the screen. You can even use the pen to turn pages, a life hack for those who miss physical page turn buttons.

Source: Amazon Amazon Kindle Scribe $255 $340 Save $85 Amazon is back with a new large Kindle e-reader known as the Kindle Scribe. This is a competitor to larger E Ink devices like the reMarkable 2, which is why the Scribe comes with a stylus, so you can take notes with ease and annotate as you read. $255 at Amazon

The best and most affordable Kindle is only a click away

Whether you are looking for something that can stand up to the abuse of your child, are looking to pick up some cheap Christmas gifts in advance, or simply want to see what all the fuss is about with your first foray into Kindle land, there's easily a device that will fit your needs.

From the base Kindle that now excels at small text with its bump in resolution to the new large and in-charge Kindle Scribe and included pen for notes, Amazon has just about every use case covered. All are available today at some low, low prices, so don't miss out. Of course, if you want something that can do a bit more, you can easily snag a great deal on a tablet too.