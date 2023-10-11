There's nothing like getting comfy with a good book during the holiday season, and if you're a bookworm with a backlog of titles you're hoping to read, a Kindle e-reader makes it neat and easy to burn through your favorite books. While nothing replaces the feel of a book in your hands, Amazon's Kindles are a great substitute to the real thing for those without the space to keep hard copies around, and having access to over 2 million titles and audiobooks in one little device sure does make it easy to get lost in your stories.

Which is why Amazon's Prime Day Kindle deals are a great chance to give one a try if you haven't yet. Offering some of the best e-readers available, the Kindle comes in a variety of options to suit every reader's own preferences and style. From the all-new and very affordable Amazon Kindle, to the feature-packed Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, bookworms can dig their heels into the latest novels, biographies, audiobooks, and more with a simple yet intuitive device. How much you want to spend depends more on what type of reading experience you want, but with almost all models on sale, you can grab some of the best Kindles for as low as $75 right now.

Kindle (2022)

Amazon's standard Kindle e-reader is a great place to start, and offers the complete experience without any special bells and whistles. It's light and compact, so it fits nicely in any bag or backpack with ease. The "paper-like" glare-free display features an adjustable front light and special dark mode, meaning reading at any time of day is effortless and eye-strain free. Battery life is also amazing, lasting up to 6-weeks on a single charge, and with 16GB of onboard storage, you can store thousands of books on it for quick access anytime you want.

Amazon Kindle (2022) $75 $100 Save $25

Kindle Paperwhite

While it offers everything the Kindle (2022) does, the Kindle Paperwhite takes it a step further with a few upgrades to the design and performance. A larger 6.8-inch 300ppi glare-free display is a bit easier to read, and it features an adjustable warm light to shift screen shading from white to amber. It also sports a longer 10-week battery life versus the Kindle (2022) 6-week charge, and is waterproof to better handle reading on the go. While the 8GB option is on sale for $95, the 16GB model is only $5 more at $100, so it's best to go with the higher storage capacity.

Kindle Paperwhite (2022) $100 $150 Save $50

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition may be the same size as the standard Paperwhite, but there are a few key differences to how it functions which make it a more premium e-reader. For starters, this comes with a larger 32GB storage capacity, and features convenient wireless charging capabilities with compatible chargers. It also uses an auto-adjusting front light to automatically keep the screen at the right brightness for the environment, so there's no hassle of having to adjust it yourself.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition $140 $190 Save $50

Kindle Oasis

With a larger 7-inch 300ppi flush-front display, separate page-turning buttons, and an IPX8-rated waterproof design, the Kindle Oasis offers a durable and premium e-reader. It's thinner and lighter than the rest of options on this list, plus it also features the adjustable warm light to allow readers to change between white and amber page colors. Readers can also adjust things like font size and boldness, and a unique Whispersync feature lets you seamlessly switch between reading and listening to your book without losing your place.

Amazon Kindle Oasis $200 $250 Save $50

Kindle Scribe

The Kindle Scribe is both an e-reader and a digital notebook, and includes a Premium Pen to let you write, take notes, and even doodle as you please. It also features a larger 10.2-inch display, which lends itself better the ability to actually use it as a notebook. Plus, it can access programs like Microsoft Word and open PDFs, so you can write, sign, and take notes on projects and other documents. It'll even convert handwritten notes to text for easier reading and sharing among friends and colleagues.

Amazon Kindle Scribe $330 $420 Save $90

While there are other e-readers available during Amazon's October Prime Day sale, none quite offer the value that these Kindle deals do. The Kindle is a tried and true device, and each offers its own perks for readers of all shapes and sizes. With Prime Day ending today, however, these deals won't be around much longer, so be sure to jump on them now if you've been after a Kindle.