If you're an avid reader, you're probably familiar with Amazon and its reputation for making the best Kindle e-readers. These devices have revolutionized the way we devour books, offering a convenient way to carry an expansive library in your backpack, without the weight. And now, there's even more reason to get your hands on the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, as it's currently available at a discounted Prime Day price of $90, down from its usual $140. That's a healthy $50 discount an informed purchaser wouldn’t want to miss.

Why you should buy the Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite boasts a large 6.8-inch display with a pixel density of 300 pixels per inch (PPI). This means that the text on the screen appears crisp and clear, closely resembling the experience of reading a printed book. Whether you're reading indoors or outdoors, the Paperwhite's display with 17 LEDs and warm light adjustment ensures you can enjoy your favorite books without straining your eyes.

The discounted model of the Paperwhite ships with 8GB of storage, which is ample space to store thousands of books. It is worth mentioning this could be a demerit for avid readers because there’s a 16GB version available as well. This version of the Kindle Paperwhite ships without a Kindle Unlimited subscription bundled, and has advertisements on the lock screen.

At that point, you might consider going for the $100 Kindle instead of the Paperwhite edition. While the former is a brilliant device in its own right, the Paperwhite offers several additional features that make it worth the upgrade. Firstly, the Paperwhite is rated IPX8 for waterproofing and dust resistance, and the standard Kindle doesn’t have adjustable lighting we mentioned earlier. As a result, your e-reader will withstand the odd splash, and you could even take it into the bath to finish that intriguing chapter — something you can’t even say for the average paperback.

But the benefits of the Kindle Paperwhite go beyond its specifications. Owning an e-reader like the Kindle Paperwhite offers many advantages over reading on a smartphone or tablet. Unlike those devices, the Kindle Paperwhite is designed solely for reading, eliminating distractions like videos and games. This dedicated reading experience allows you to fully immerse yourself in the story, enhancing your focus and sense of enjoyment. The Paperwhite's size makes it easy to hold for extended periods, while its impressive battery life ensures that you can enjoy 10 entire weeks of reading on a single charge. Recharging through the USB-C port takes just 2.5 hours with a 9W phone charger.

This device is ideal for book lovers who prioritize a distraction-free reading experience and value the convenience of carrying an entire library wherever they go. The current Prime Day discount on the Kindle Paperwhite drops the effective payable price from $140 to $90. That’s a substantial 36% in savings, or $50 less to pay for this fantastic e-reader. That also happens to be the lowest price we have seen the Paperwhite sell for since November last year, meaning there's never been a better time to invest in this remarkable e-reader.