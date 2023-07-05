Source: Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids $105 $170 Save $65 The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids model is exactly the same as the non-Kids model, with a handful of added features. It comes with a 1-year Kids+ subscription with access to thousands of books, a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year warranty. It's an awesome value that only looks better with today's discount. $105 at Amazon

Early Prime Day shoppers hoping to find Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite at a discount should check out this deal on the Paperwhite Kids model immediately. Admittedly, the e-reader is aimed at younger children, with free access to Amazon Kids+ service and its thousands of titles, but there is plenty here for everyone to love. The Kids edition also includes a free cover, 16GB of storage, a 2-year worry-free warranty, and there are no lock screen ads to worry about. It's essentially a regular Paperwhite with a handful of nice add-ons, and right now you can grab one for just $105.

Why you should buy the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids

Whether you have a young bookworm you want to nourish or just need a good deal on one of the best Kindles in 2023, the Paperwhite Kids is a great option — especially at this price. As mentioned, there are tons of great kid-specific features here, but you can log out of the kids account and get the regular Paperwhite experience. If you're not familiar with the model, the Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers available, as it sits in a nice sweet spot between the base Kindle and the far more expensive versions. It has a 6.8-inch backlit display, making it easy to read in any lighting, a battery that can last up to 10 weeks, and it's waterproof up to 5 feet for 30 minutes.

As for features specific to the Kids model, it comes with 16GB of storage — 8GB more than the base model Paperwhite — and there are no lock screen ads to worry about when signed in to Kids mode. It also includes a two-year worry-free guarantee, where Amazon will replace it if it breaks, and a 1-year subscription to its Amazon Kids+ service. This includes thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps, and Alexa skills from brands like LEGO, Marvel, and National Geographic, and if you want to keep it after the year is up, it's just $5 per month. Finally, Amazon includes a free magnetic cover which protects the screen and automatically wakes or sleeps the Kindle when opened or closed.

It's really hard to overstate just how good of a deal this entire package is. Amazon says that the bundle is worth up to $263, which might be a bit of a stretch, but not by much. Even if the regular Kindle Paperwhite were on sale, this would still be the better deal. So don't miss your chance to grab the Paperwhite Kids while you can at this price. Just remember that like a lot of the discounts you're going to see over the next week, this one requires a Prime membership, and also, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Kindle Paperwhite cases for additional protection.