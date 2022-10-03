Hot on the heels of the high-end Kindle Scribe's release, several of the most popular Kindle models are enjoying some big price cuts on Amazon. Probably the most noteworthy deal right now is on the Kindle Paperwhite, which fared extremely well in our roundup of the best Amazon Kindles. As we gear up for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, taking place on October 11 and 12 next week, you can already save $40 on the Paperwhite.

The Kindle Paperwhite offers some much-appreciated upgrades over the base model. Its 6.8-inch screen has a crisp 1,236 x 1,648 resolution, with a glare-free surface that's basically as nice to look at as actual paper. There's 8GB of internal storage, enough to hold quite a few books (including visual novels), and seventeen LEDs help deliver consistent, soft backlighting — plus support manual color temperature adjustment, to help ease eye strain. The Paperwhite already represented one of the best values of any Kindle, and now this 30% discount is just the perfect excuse for getting into the ebook game, or upgrading from your base model.

Buy the Kindle Paperwhite for $40 off

$100 at Amazon

Kindles are far and away the most affordable tablets specifically for reading, but they're not great for much else. On the flip side, Amazon's Fire HD tablets don't have quite the same reading-focused hardware, but are far more versatile — you can even install the Google Play Store and control smart home devices with a Fire tablet.

For the Prime Early Access Sale, the Fire HD 8 Plus is getting a whopping 50% discount, which makes it one of the best deals around on a basic tablet. While there is a new Fire HD 8 coming out in a couple weeks with an updated processor, that one's more than twice as expensive compared to the current model at this sale pice. If you're looking for a tablet for casual media viewing and book reading, price-to-performance ratios don't really get much better than this.

Buy the Fire HD 8 Plus for $55 off

$55 at Amazon