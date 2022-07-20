If you love reading, you may have a ton of Kindle books that you've read over the years. It's been sixteen years since Amazon launched the Kindle in 2007. Since then, it's become the go-to device for e-reading, being one of the best e-book readers. However, keeping track of your top Amazon Kindle devices and books using the Kindle app on your Android phone can be challenging.

Amazon has you covered, and you can manage everything in one place. You can delete books you don't want, send them to different devices, download them to your computer, or return them if borrowed. It's super easy and convenient.

Manage your Amazon Kindle e-reader or Fire Tablet

Managing your Kindle and the content on it is easy. We show you how.

Go to Amazon on the web and sign in with your account details. Expand Account & Lists at the top and select Account. Scroll to Manage content and devices. Click Devices at the top of the page, click Kindle, and select the name of the one you're looking for.

From here, you can change your device's name and your Kindle email address. On the right side of this view, you have three options:

Deregister: Removes the Kindle from your account if you no longer have it.

Manage your Kindle's e-books, audiobooks, documents, videos, and more

To manage your Kindle content, go to the manage your content and devices page and click Content in the toolbar. You can see your purchased digital content, like e-books, audiobooks, apps, videos, and more. We use e-books in this example.

Click See (x) Title(s) under Books, where (x) is the number of books in your library. You can sort the books in your Kindle library by title, author, or purchase date. If you know the name of the book, type it in the search bar in the upper-right corner to get to it quickly.

Using the checkboxes next to each book, you can select multiple books to:

Deliver to your device: Displays a list of your registered devices and allows you to download books or delete them from your device. Kindles, Fire tablets, and any Android phone, iPhone, or iPad with the Kindle app installed and signed in to your Kindle account.

Delete

Mark as read

Mark as unread

Add to library

Remove from library

Add to collections

If you're working with a specific e-book, each has several options:

Deliver or remove from device: Displays a list of your registered devices and allows you to add or remove the selected title from them.

Mark as read

Return this book: If this title originated from a subscription service like Kindle Unlimited, this button appears to let you return it.

More actions (drop-down menu): Delete: Removes the title from your account. Download & transfer via USB: Transfers the book to an Amazon Kindle connected via USB. Clear furthest page read: Clears your progress so that you can read the book from scratch. Read now: Opens the book on your PC in the Kindle app. Add or remove from collection: Adds the book to an existing collection within your library or creates a new one. Purchase Audible Audiobook: Allows you to purchase the audiobook of the selected title. Order details: Displays the order information from when you purchased the title. Gift now: Lets you pay for the book a second time and send it to a friend via their email address. Loan this: Loans your purchased book to a friend via their email address. You lose access to the book for fourteen days while your friend reads it. Manage family library: Adds or removes the title from the shared library when a family library is set up on your Amazon account.



Head to the Amazon website to manage your Kindle e-reader preferences

You can also tweak Kindle preferences from Amazon. Follow the steps below.

Go to Manage Your Content and Devices menu on Amazon (check the steps above). Move to the Preferences tab. You can change digital payment methods, update your family library, tweak automatic book updates, save networks, and more.

Get the most from your Amazon Kindle e-reader or Fire HD tablet

Amazon offers a range of free e-books, from well-known classics to hidden gems. To begin, check our comprehensive guide on downloading free e-books to your Kindle. But that's not all. Your local library may have a collection of digital books. A quick search through their online catalog can lead you to a bigger world of free experiences. This gives you more money to buy that special version or long-awaited bestseller.