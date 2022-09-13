If you're shopping for an e-reader, your eyes have probably landed on Amazon's Kindle lineup more than once. With models ranging from entry-level to premium, there's something for everyone at every price range. It's been more than ten years since Amazon updated their cheapest e-reader, which continues to languish with a relatively low-resolution screen and a microUSB port. Today, that all changes, as the Kindle is getting some massive changes ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Although this model lacks any sort of revolutionary design changes — it's still a Kindle, for better or worse — Amazon has made some key tweaks in all the places that matter. It starts with the display, as this model now uses a 300ppi screen similar to the one offered on the more expensive Paperwhite models. A sharper screen is one of the most significant improvements you can bring to a device focused nearly exclusively on text, and it should make a lot of readers happy when they unwrap this under the tree during the holidays. It still features the adjustable front light seen on the last generation's model, perfect for nighttime reading.

Source: Amazon

On its own, that's a big enough change to warrant an upgrade for most buyers — and, for many casual readers, to stop them from buying a Kindle Paperwhite altogether. Crucially, it's not the only improvement Amazon has made this generation. This Kindle swaps out that aging microUSB port for USB-C, giving you another reason to stick those ancient cables in a drawer for good. Amazon has doubled its storage from 8GB up to 16GB — more than Paperwhite offers in its default configuration. It also lasts up to six weeks on a single charge.

It's hard to see just where the Paperwhite fits in Amazon's current e-reader lineup. While it does feature a larger 6.8" display, even longer battery life, and a flush display, the features that matter to the majority of readers have finally made their way to the entry-level Kindle.

Source: Amazon

Amazon is launching its latest Kindle at $99.99 with lock screen ads, a $10 price increase over the previous model. It's available for pre-order starting today in both black and denim, and includes four months of Kindle Unlimited. As always, the company is also offering a kid-friendly version of this e-reader. Kindle Kids includes a protective cover, a twelve-month subscription to Amazon Kids+, and a two-year guarantee for $120. Both versions ship on October 12th.

Kindle (2022) - $100

Considering all of the improvements on display here between generations — not to mention the massive sales Amazon usually offers ahead of the holiday shopping season — it's well worth the small increase in price.