Key Takeaways Kindle Colorsoft has display issues with a yellow tint at the bottom.

Amazon halts shipments, promises replacement or refund for affected devices.

Adjustments are being made to ensure next devices won't have display problems.

Last month, Amazon updated its Kindle lineup, delivering many exciting new e-book reader options. However, the one that stuck out the most was its new Kindle Colorsoft. This is the first e-book reader from the company that features a color e-ink display, and for the most part, it looks really good.

Unfortunately for some, the Kindle Colorsoft has not been the perfect device, with users reporting that the display has a slight yellow tint towards the bottom of the display. As you can imagine, this is a pretty big deal, and Amazon has already put a stop to shipments to explore the issue.

The company's working on a fix

Source: Amazon

Now, the brand has directly addressed the issue, sharing a statement with Android Police, which we have dropped below.

A small number of customers have reported a yellow band along the bottom of the display. We take the quality of our products seriously—customers who notice this can reach out to our customer service team for a replacement or refund, and we’re making the appropriate adjustments to ensure that new devices will not experience this issue moving forward.

As you can see, Amazon is aware of the problem, and is looking to fix it. While it's unclear what kind of "adjustments" are being made, you can bet that when the Colorsoft arrives on the market next time, it won't have these issues. The company also highlights that it's here to support any devices that are affected.

Those that own a device that isn't looking too good or if you feel like it may have any problems, can contact Amazon directly. Amazon states that users can get a replacement or a refund. For the time being, there isn't an ETA on when a fix will be available, but since this is Amazon, we think that it will come shortly.

So if you were holding off on buying a new e-book reader, you may have to wait just a little while longer for that to happen. Of course, if you're not set on Amazon's Kindle lineup, then you can always go with something from Onyx or Boox. Both companies also make color e-book readers, which we love.