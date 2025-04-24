Kindle Colorsoft $225 $280 Save $55 The new Kindle Colorsoft keeps everything we love about Kindle, but now in color. Finally, book covers pop and comics look the way they should. Sure, it’s pricier than your average e-reader, but it nails that perfect Kindle feel while adding something fresh. $225 at Amazon

Since arriving back in 2007, the Kindle has been a go-to for book lovers. Over the years, each new version has made reading smoother and snappier. But the Kindle Colorsoft is the first one to bring stories to life in actual color. The catch is that the original price tag was a bit of a buzzkill for consumers thinking about making the leap.

Thanks to Amazon’s Book Sale, the Colorsoft just got a whole lot more tempting. It has dropped from $280 to $225, which not only marks its lowest price yet but actually undercuts most other color e-readers out there. That’s 20% off, and the deal still stands even if you grab the free three-month Kindle Unlimited trial with it.

What's great about the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition?

The Kindle Colorsoft rocks a 7-inch screen that nails that paper-like feel, but now with vibrant color that makes book covers, comics, textbooks, and illustrations pop like never before. Finally, an e-reader that actually does justice to anything beyond plain text. Moreover, the built-in front light means you can keep reading whether you’re burning the midnight oil or camping under the stars.

The e-reader keeps the standard 300 ppi sharpness for text, but adds a 150 ppi layer just for color, so visuals really stand out. With 120 nits of brightness, everything looks clean and punchy. And if you’re picky about how colors pop, you can tweak the settings by either going with standard or switching to vivid.

It's basically the Paperwhite Signature Edition’s colorful twin with the same size, same weight, and a roomy 32GB of storage. It’s got all the premium perks too: an auto-adjusting front light, IPX8 waterproofing, and a clean, ad-free lock screen that can show off your current book cover or switch to a default wallpaper if that’s more your style.

The Kindle Colorsoft has some solid battery chops too: about eight weeks on a single charge, right in line with other Kindles. But what really sets it apart is wireless charging. Just drop it on a compatible pad when you’re not using it, and it stays juiced up and ready to go whenever you are.

Graphic novels are pretty much where color E-ink shines the brightest. But here’s the catch: big names like Marvel and DC don’t have native apps on the Colorsoft, so getting your comics on there takes a few extra steps. That said, when it comes to enjoying vibrant, panel-packed stories, the Colorsoft Signature Edition really finds its groove.