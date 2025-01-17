After 15 years of iteration and development, even the most basic Kindle is a refined piece of hardware. That’s why, even though this latest basic Kindle is almost identical to its predecessor, it’s still a good value and a reliable e-reader. Amazon’s ecosystem is unrivaled, and the Kindle OS is purpose-built to run as smoothly as possible on its hardware.

However, this has been a tough launch for Amazon. The Paperwhite and the Colorsoft had screen problems, and the new Scribe has received unenthusiastic reviews. Can the humble Kindle, the cornerstone of Amazon’s e-book business, outshine its siblings and bring back honor to the Kindle name? Mostly yes, but kind of no.

Amazon Kindle (2024) 7.5 / 10 The newest Kindle is just a small step up from its predecessor, but if you're due for an upgrade, this is a solid choice with its higher contrast and faster page turns. Plus that new Matcha color looks good. Pros Unbeatable price

Snappy processor

Sharp Carta 1300 display Cons No major hardware updates from last model

no warm frontlight

more locked down than last model $110 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

At $110 (lockscreen ads) or $130 (no lockscreen ads), Amazon’s latest base Kindle is $10 more expensive than it was two years ago, despite mostly having the same hardware. The biggest difference between the two devices is the new Carta 1300 screen from E Ink, which has sharper contrast than the outdated Carta 1000 screen on the 2022 model. Couple that with the 25% brighter frontlights, and the Kindle 2024 already promises a noticeably better viewing experience.

If you want to buy one, you can get it directly from Amazon and have it delivered in a couple of days. If you can’t wait that long, it’s also available in big-box stores like Target and Best Buy without a markup, but there’s no guarantee it will be in stock.

Specifications 7.5 / 10 Resolution 300ppi, Carta 1300 Storage 16GB Screen Size 6 inches Supported formats AZW, AZW3, DOC, DOCX, EPUB, HTML, MOBI, PDF, RTF, TXT; BMP, GIF, JPG, PNG Battery 1024mAh; Up to 6 weeks Size 6.2 × 4.3 × 0.32 inches Weight 158g Connectivity Wi-Fi 2.4 & 5GHz, Bluetooth Front light 4 LEDs Color Black, Matcha Ports USB-C Processor 1GHz RAM 1GB Expand

What’s good about the Amazon Kindle (2024)?

Pound for pound, it’s one of the best e-readers on the market