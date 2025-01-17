After 15 years of iteration and development, even the most basic Kindle is a refined piece of hardware. That’s why, even though this latest basic Kindle is almost identical to its predecessor, it’s still a good value and a reliable e-reader. Amazon’s ecosystem is unrivaled, and the Kindle OS is purpose-built to run as smoothly as possible on its hardware.
However, this has been a tough launch for Amazon. The Paperwhite and the Colorsoft had screen problems, and the new Scribe has received unenthusiastic reviews. Can the humble Kindle, the cornerstone of Amazon’s e-book business, outshine its siblings and bring back honor to the Kindle name? Mostly yes, but kind of no.
Amazon Kindle (2024)
The newest Kindle is just a small step up from its predecessor, but if you're due for an upgrade, this is a solid choice with its higher contrast and faster page turns. Plus that new Matcha color looks good.
- Unbeatable price
- Snappy processor
- Sharp Carta 1300 display
- No major hardware updates from last model
- no warm frontlight
- more locked down than last model
Price, availability, and specs
At $110 (lockscreen ads) or $130 (no lockscreen ads), Amazon’s latest base Kindle is $10 more expensive than it was two years ago, despite mostly having the same hardware. The biggest difference between the two devices is the new Carta 1300 screen from E Ink, which has sharper contrast than the outdated Carta 1000 screen on the 2022 model. Couple that with the 25% brighter frontlights, and the Kindle 2024 already promises a noticeably better viewing experience.
If you want to buy one, you can get it directly from Amazon and have it delivered in a couple of days. If you can’t wait that long, it’s also available in big-box stores like Target and Best Buy without a markup, but there’s no guarantee it will be in stock.
Specifications
- Resolution
- 300ppi, Carta 1300
- Storage
- 16GB
- Screen Size
- 6 inches
- Supported formats
- AZW, AZW3, DOC, DOCX, EPUB, HTML, MOBI, PDF, RTF, TXT; BMP, GIF, JPG, PNG
- Battery
- 1024mAh; Up to 6 weeks
- Size
- 6.2 × 4.3 × 0.32 inches
- Weight
- 158g
- Connectivity
- Wi-Fi 2.4 & 5GHz, Bluetooth
- Front light
- 4 LEDs
- Color
- Black, Matcha
- Ports
- USB-C
- Processor
- 1GHz
- RAM
- 1GB