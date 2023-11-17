Just in time for the weekend, the Amazon Black Friday sale is live and pounding on all cylinders with thousands of deals to choose from. While there's already been a decent number of Black Friday sales running over the past few weeks, and even some early Black Friday deals at Amazon, the company's official savings event is one of the biggest and most anticipated of the season.

It's so big, in fact, that there are over 390 pages worth of offers to browse through with deals on toys, electronics, clothing, and much more. This excessive number of deals isn't necessarily new to the e-commerce giant, but the sheer amount on items on sale during the event is enough to make your head spin. Plus, they even have additional discounts and offers available exclusively for Prime members.

We're working diligently to collect the best Black Friday Amazon deals in one place for simple browsing, but even that isn't as comprehensive as it could be due to the amount of deals available. However, it's a great place to start for those of you who need to finish up (or start if you're a procrastinator) your holiday shopping, especially if you're after Android deals and offers.

Amazon Amazon's Black Friday sale kicks off today with deals on just about everything imaginable, from clothes to toys and everything inbetween. With discounts of up to 70% off select products, it's a good bet Amazon has what you're looking for on sale this week. See at Amazon

How long is Amazon's Black Friday sale?

Amazon's Black Friday sale started on Friday, November 17, and will run its course through the rest of month, ending on Monday, November 27 — or Cyber Monday if you still want to call it that. Since Cyber Monday has basically become an extension of Black Friday over the past few years, it's not really as big of a deal as it used to be.

That said, Amazon has been known to drop a new batch of deals on Cyber Monday, but this year we don't expect anything too exciting to show up. Besides, it's already got some incredible deals to check out, including some unbeatable Black Friday Samsung deals, a healthy offering of Black Friday Google deals, and a lot more. All of which will be around until the end of the sale.

Will Amazon prices be cheaper on Black Friday?

It's doubtful that prices will go any lower on Black Friday itself, as most of Amazon's best deals are already live and up for grabs. While they may drop a few new discounts come Friday, in most cases, the prices you see now is what you'll see once the holiday weekend starts.

As with most retailers, Black Friday isn't just a day or weekend-long savings event. Many now extend it throughout the entire month of November, or at least a week or two before Black Friday arrives. This offers shoppers ample time to browse and shop for the best deals, while also giving Amazon more time to process and ship the higher volume of orders coming in.