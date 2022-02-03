Nothing is safe from a price hike these days from food to Netflix and, just announced through its quarterly earnings release, Amazon Prime. Starting this month, subscriptions will cost 15% more than they have been.

The company says a monthly Prime subscription will go up from $13 to $15 while an annual subscription rises from $119 to $139. Current prices can be locked in for new customers prior to February 18 and for existing subscribers with renewals prior on or before March 25.

The company cites its expanding investment in Prime Video original titles including the upcoming "The Lord of the Rings" addition, The Rings of Power. It's also in the middle of an 11-year agreement with the NFL to stream Thursday night games. Beyond streaming content, Amazon's core e-commerce business has also taken hits amid global crises in supply chains and labor.

This will be Prime's first price increase since 2018, affecting more than 200 million subscribers.

We've reached out to Amazon to see if there are any changes to the Prime Student program. Signees who create an account with an active .edu email address get 6 months of Prime benefits for free, then half off regular plan pricing.

Metro by T-Mobile customers on its $60 monthly plan currently get Amazon Prime for free. We've reached out to T-Mobile for information on if anything will change.

