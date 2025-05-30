Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 $35 $70 Save $35 The Blink Video Doorbell is already one of our favorite value options for smart doorbells, and adding a Sync Module 2 to the package ensures you can easily expand your smart home, making today's Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 deal one to absolutely jump at while supplies last.

Seriously, the lowest price we've ever seen for the Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 package is $40, and today the price has fallen even lower, a savings of 50% that brings the $70 retail price down to a historic $35. For anyone looking to start their smart home with a package that affords plenty of expandability, you certainly won't be finding a better deal on reliable and trustworthy hardware anytime soon. But make sure to act fast, as this sale is very much a limited-time deal, which means it'll run as long as supplies last.

What's great about the Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2

Price and functionality are the big ones

Here at AP we think the Blink Video Doorbell is easily the best budget option available on the market, and in our review of the device, we say as much, that for the cost, you get a quality device, and when it's packed with a Sync Module you can count on a reliable connection as well as the opertunity to expand to more smart home devices across the home. Basically, the Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 combo is a great starter kit to begin building out your smart home.

What's really nice about the Blink Video Doorbell is that a subscription isn't required, though if you'd like to see what the other side of the fence is like, you get a 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan with this purchase, allwoing you to get a taste of features like motion detection and person detection.

Ultimately, we've never seen the Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 available for a lower price, where today's sale brings the cost to an all-time low of $35. Just make sure you act fast, as there is no telling how long supplies will last.