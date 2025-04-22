Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro $200 $250 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are premium ANC earbuds that work best with an Android device. Supporting Samsung audio codecs, along with SBC and AAC formats, these top-shelf buds sound great, fit nicely, and are packed with features and in-app customizations. $200 at Amazon

The best premium Samsung earbuds on the market are getting a price drop at Amazon right now, with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro marked down to $200. This is a $50 savings from their regular price of $250, and it's the only discount on the Buds 3 Pro we're seeing out there right now. Amazon has this listed as a limited time deal, however, so pounce quickly and claim this discount while you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

While there are a lot of wireless earbuds on the market, Samsung's Galaxy Buds lineup has long been one of the most popular. This third generation of the Galaxy Buds is the most recent to hit shelves, with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro coming in as Samsung's premium offering. They've been redesigned with the best sound quality in mind, delivering audio that adapts to your surroundings, and a premium, comfortable design.

There's a lot to talk about when it comes to audio playback with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The earbuds are backed by Galaxy AI, which chips in to make a lot of things better. ANC is improved with the AI onboard, as it adapts your audio playback to sound its best based on the sounds taking place around you. The Buds 3 Pro also deliver a high resolution audio experience, playing just about any kind of music with a rich, vibrant sound to it.

But wireless earbuds aren't just appealing for music lovers. If you utilize earbuds throughout your work day, they'll work well for video chats and phone calls. Galaxy AI can even translate audio and live conversations, so they're a good choice for the travelers out there as well. They'll pair easily with mobile devices or PCs, and they have an Auto Switch mode that will detect when you've moved your attention to a different device.

You can count on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for some durability, as they're built with some toughness and have an IP57 water and sweat resistance rating. They have a lot to offer if you're in the market for a premium set of wireless earbuds, especially while you can grab them for $50 off with this deal.