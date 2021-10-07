Every fall, Amazon holds its annual hardware event, where it launches products in such rapid succession, it’s often difficult to keep up. Last week, the company showed off its new Astro robot, a super-sized Echo Show, and a budget smart thermostat, but it’s not done yet. Although it missed this year’s event, Amazon is working on building an internet-connected fridge designed to track your food.

This report comes from Business Insider, which claims the appliance is being worked on by the same team behind Amazon’s self-checkout “Go” stores (via Ars Technica). The fridge — which currently sports the codename “Project Pulse” — has two goals in mind: viewing whatever’s stored within at any given moment and tracking your purchasing habits to offer suggestions over time. This is Amazon we’re talking about, after all.

To power the fridge, the development team is using a scaled-down version of the cameras from Amazon Go stores, which allow buyers to grab what they need and go without stopping at a cash register. Obviously, you’ve already bought everything that’s stored in your refrigerator, so Project Pulse focuses on alerting you whenever specific items are running low. Recipe suggestions might also be in the works, which sounds perfect for those nights you can’t figure out what to make for dinner.

Once you’re out of food, you can reorder items from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods directly through the fridge. If you’re already buying your weekly produce supply from either brand, Project Pulse sounds like a match made in heaven. Otherwise, you’re probably better off sticking with your old regular dumb fridge.

If you’re worried about Amazon’s expertise in, you know, actually making a full-size refrigerator, don’t worry — the company plans to partner with an external appliance company to build the actual unit itself. Unfortunately, there’s no telling when (or if) it’ll ever reach the market. Amazon has a habit of announcing its products far in advance of an actual release date, and despite this, Project Pulse still managed to miss last week’s event. If it ever does go on sale, you can expect it to cost a pretty penny.

11 temporarily free and 28 on-sale apps and games for Wednesday Don't miss out on the sales for Reigns: Game of Thrones, Slaughter 2: Prison Assault, and Binary Fun

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email