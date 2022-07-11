There's no longer a need to share your Amazon Prime username and password with your family

Subscription services have seen price hikes over the last year while warning against sharing accounts, and a famous example is Netflix, one of the leading video streaming services. But subscribing to multiple accounts for each family member is a considerable investment that not everyone can or should make. So one of the best options for sharing streams is Amazon Prime Video, which supplies a high-quality 4K-supported on-demand streaming service across many devices. Amazon Prime Video is free for any Amazon Prime subscriber and can even be customized with more channels that suit your tastes.

Families can now share their Amazon Prime Video experience within their household thanks to Amazon's cost-saving feature, Amazon Household. So in today's guide, Android Police will walk you through how sharing accounts through how Amazon Household works and how to get started watching Amazon Prime Video with your linked account — time to share all the video streaming perks on the best streaming devices your family owns!

What is Amazon Household?

Amazon Household is a family-friendly feature that connects multiple Amazon users to share the same Amazon Prime account. Six members, including the original account holder, can form a household on Amazon. Your Amazon Household may include the following:

Two adults (aged 18+) where one must be the original account holder Two teens (aged 13-17) Two children (under 13)

While Amazon Prime Student memberships are not included in Amazon Household, Amazon Prime Access members are entitled to the feature.

Teen and children accounts won't have the same permissions and benefits as the adult household members; teens, for example, will have shopping expenditures monitored and controlled access to the family library. The added security and permissions for Amazon Household also mean your teen/child can safely access your Amazon benefits.

Once everyone successfully connects to Amazon Household, you no longer need to share the same account; every account connected can now enjoy the Amazon Prime benefits on a separate account.

How to add a member to your Amazon Household

Completing these steps with every member you wish to add is recommended since the process requires verification and consent between both parties. Both members must have an Amazon account, one being an Amazon Prime member, and must share payment information between both. Only a trusted person in your family should be considered due to this sharing of sensitive and private information.

Open your web browser and visit Amazon Household. Sign in to your Amazon Prime account. Once you're signed in, you'll be redirected to the Amazon Household main page. 2 Images Close On the Amazon Household main page, tap on Add Adult. Enter your member's name and email, then select Continue. 2 Images Close Tap on Agree and continue after consenting to share your wallet and digital content/Prime benefits with your member. Select which content you'll share on the next page with your member (Apps/Games, Audiobooks, eBooks). Note: You do not have to select any options if you want your members only to have access to Amazon Prime Video. 2 Images Close Tap on Send Invite, then ask your member to confirm and check the supplied email address within 14 days; after your member follows the steps to gain access, they can join your Amazon Household. Your member needs to log in to verify their account and confirm shared access to debit and credit card information from the Amazon Household; this is important if you want access to all Amazon Prime benefits. To cancel the invitation, tap on Manage Your Household Members > Adults > Cancel Invite. To add other adults, you'll have to remove your current member and re-add them using the same steps.

How to share your Prime Video account using Amazon Household

Once extra accounts have been added to Amazon Household, you'll be able to experience Amazon Prime benefits as long as one member in the group is an Amazon Prime subscriber. One of its benefits includes accessing Amazon Prime Video. Here's how to get started.

Launch the Google Play Store and install Amazon Prime Video (see our widget below for the download link). Once the app is finished installing, open the app and sign in with your Amazon account linked to the Amazon Household. 2 Images Close If your account isn't receiving the Amazon Prime benefits, make sure to enable sharing payment information on both ends through the Amazon Household feature; otherwise, it will not work.

Bring your popcorn, it's time to binge

Even though Amazon Household provides a way to share your video streaming experience with your family, sometimes you may desire to extend these experiences with your close friends and relatives. Amazon Household only supports six participants, but it doesn't mean you should leave out other Prime Video members and Amazon Prime subscribers while binge-watching your favorite show; you can now invite others to join in using the Amazon Prime Video Watch Party feature, a shared platform for Prime Video members and Amazon Prime subscribers for simultaneous viewing. With all these ways to share your Prime Video experiences, there's no shortage of methods to watch Amazon content together. Let the popcorn popping commence!