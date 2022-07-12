Not everyone needs a fully-fledged smartwatch on their wrist. Not only are they expensive, but notification after notification on your phone can lead to a frustrating, distraction-filled experience. Thankfully, modern fitness trackers do nearly everything you'd want from a smartwatch without any of the annoyances and at a fraction of the price. And while Fitbit might lead this product category, Amazon's Halo lineup has made some serious leaps over the last couple of years.

Its latest gadget is the Halo View, a fitness tracker that rivals Fitbit's Charge 5 in design and features. There's plenty to like here, from its sleek design to a litany of fitness, sleep, and food tracking options. Even at its MSRP, $80 is a steal for something like this, but for Prime Day, it's at an all-time low of just $45.

Amazon Halo View — $50 off

$45 at Amazon

It's hard to overstate how similar the Halo View is compared to the Fitbit Charge 5, but at just $45, it's hard to go wrong here. Some benefits include step counting, heart rate monitoring, activity points for movements made throughout the day, and a sleep score to keep track of your resting periods. You can even measure your body fat percentage from your wrist, though your mileage may vary on its accuracy.

Like Fitbit, Amazon offers a subscription to access all of the Halo View's features, including synced programs from Weight Watchers, Headspace, Orangetheory, and more. At $4 per month, it's not exactly cheap, but you'll get a free year to try it out with every purchase. That's a $48 value, basically making this wearable sort of free in the process. As a Prime Day deal, this price is the lowest we've seen the Halo View yet, and it's not likely to last long.

Of course, if you want something with even fewer distractions, the original Halo fitness tracker — which lacks any display — is also available for $45. It offers six months of Amazon's paid subscription service, a sweet fabric design, and most of the same functionality found in the newer View model, all without a screen. For some, that might be an even better buy. At $45, you're getting a solid fitness tracker for a fraction of the usual price, no matter which you pick.

Amazon Halo Band — $50 off

$45 at Amazon