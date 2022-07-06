Looking to buy a fitness tracker on a budget? In the US, Fitbit leads the pack with some of the best fitness trackers, but its products aren't the most affordable. Amazon also has a fitness wearable—the Halo Band—that can track your sleep, heart rate, steps, and even the sounds you make. Compared to other products in the market, the wearable takes a low-tech angle as it doesn't feature a screen. The idea is this will reduce distractions in your everyday life. If that's not a deterrent, you can grab Amazon's Halo Band at its lowest price yet of $45—a massive $55 off its usual $100 price tag.

Unveiled in August 2020, the Halo Band can monitor your daily activities with the various sensors it packs. Using AI, the Halo has a feature called "Body" that can measure your body fat percentage using your phone's camera. You will have to send your semi-nude photos to Amazon for this, though the company says they are processed and immediately deleted.

You gain free access to a suite of workout programs, tools, and features with the band for six months. After that, you need to pay $3.99 (plus taxes) per month to continue using these features. That's an added cost you must consider if you want to continue using the tracker after six months. If you don't renew this, you'll still have access to step counting, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring.

The Halo Band has not exactly set the sales chart on fire, but if you want a basic fitness tracker on a budget, it will get the job done. Note that the band comes in three different sizes, so ensure you pick the right size for your wrist.

