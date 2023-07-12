They're not massively popular just yet, but hype continues to build around the latest and greatest Amazon Fire TVs for very good reason. In particular, the relatively recent Omni lineup delivers good image quality and a couple of surprisingly high-end features, but at prices that rival the most affordable options from more renowned manufacturers. With Prime Day in full swing, Amazon's swinging for the fences with significant price cuts on some highly functional TVs.

Amazon Fire TV Omni

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Omni Series $100 $400 Save $300 The Fire TV Omni series delivers good image quality at good prices, even when it's not on sale. And the fact that it even supports entry-level HDR is a big bonus. But the real story here is that you can grab the 43-inch one for just $100 during Prime Day, which is such a good deal it almost doesn't make sense. $100 at Amazon

Sitting between the vanilla Fire TV and premium Omni QLED lineups, the Fire TV Omni family boasts above-average image quality and a respectable, if not super advanced feature set. And after refining its tablet and smart display software for years, Amazon's also finally put together a streamlined and powerful software suite to control its smart TVs. Speaking of smarts, this one supports hands-free voice commands and, if you have a compatible webcam, that includes two-way video calling on your TV.

But this isn't all about performance, it's also about value. And the 43-inch Omni might literally be the best smart home deal in the entire summer shopping holiday. Its list price of $400 isn't outrageous by any means, but its currently absurd $300 discount is. That's right, you can pick up this perfectly functional 43-inch, 4K TV for exactly $100 for the next two days. Don't worry, we had to refresh the page and double-check it, too. And if you're looking for something just a little bigger, you can actually save more than $300 on the 75-inch Omni, which even supports Dolby Vision HDR.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series:

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series $430 $600 Save $170 Utilizing local dimming and quantum dot filtration to deliver premium image quality, the big-name manufacturers are looking over their shoulder at Amazon's Omni QLED models. They're surprisingly well-priced at nearly every size, with this 55-inch version making a great case as the best premium TV with a Prime Day discount. $430 at Amazon

We've already highlighted the clear winner terms of 4K TV value for the next two days, but maybe you want something a little fancier. In that case, we highly recommend the Fire TV Omni QLED. Its quantum dot filtration works by applying energy to a sheet of nanoscopic particles that, in turn, vibrate and create a wider spectrum of colored light than traditional LCD color filters. Fancy science words aside, QLED technology just means it can display bolder, richer colors on average than a non-quantum dot panel.

To get the most out of the color filtration technology, Omni QLEDs also boast local dimming and Dolby Vision IQ HDR. So if you want to upgrade your image quality, this is the way to go. And if you're looking for something in the 65 to 75-inch range, they're not really that much more expensive than the base model Omnis. Naturally, their value's especially high right now since you're looking at 25 to 28% off the most popular sizes.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series QLED:

Amazon Fire TV 4 Series

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV 4-Series $340 $520 Save $180 The Fire TV 4 Series isn't out to woo any videophiles or win over any tech experts. It exists for those of us who want a picture to look consistently good but aren't really picky about stuff like HDR and wide color gamuts. So while it doesn't sport such high-end features, there's really nothing wrong with it, and the 55-inch model is at a great deal for the next few days. $340 at Amazon

Perched ever-so-slightly below the Omni series on the totem pole, the Fire TV 4 Series offers good picture quality and is, for the most part, in line with the least expensive 4K TVs on the market. They don't stand out in terms of brightness or color gamut, but if you're not a huge stickler, you'll likely be just fine with how they look.

Interestingly, the 43-inch 4 Series isn't quite as heavily discounted as the 43-inch Omni, but we suspect the Omni is more of a loss-leader and will likely sell out quickly. Plus, if 43 inches isn't quite big enough, the 50- and 55-inch 4 Series are excellent deals.

Amazon Fire TV 4 Series:

Amazon Fire TV 2 Series

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire TV 2-Series $190 $250 Save $60 They're not 4K, but then again, neither is most of the streaming content we watch. Plus, they're smaller and lighter than today's massive UHD TVs, making the Fire TV 2 Series great as secondary TVs or even the main show in an RV. If you're not concerned too much with resolution and the newest features, they're perfectly respectable choices. $190 at Amazon

There aren't even a ton of 720p and 1080p TVs around these days, even though a majority of streamed content is still limited to one of those two resolutions. So if you really don't want to spend a lot, or if you don't have space for something bulky, a Fire TV 2 Series might be right for you.

The 32-inch model pumps out a 720p picture, and the 40-inch 1080p. They do have a similarly user-friendly OS to the more advanced Omnis, and they claim to support HDR10 (although they lack the hardware to do a great job of it). And, like all the rest, they also serve as capable smart home controllers and give you access to Alexa voice controls whenever you're near the remote. As long as you know what you're looking for, one of these bargain-basement TVs could be worth your while.

Amazon Fire TV 2 Series: